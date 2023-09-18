The Giants have seemingly found their WR1 with star tight end

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants entered this offseason seeking a dynamic receiving threat to change the makeup of their offense. Despite failing to add a premier veteran wide receiver, New York managed to pull off a blockbuster trade, acquiring superstar tight end Darren Waller.

Waller was brought in to be the team’s defacto No. 1 receiver. Through the first two weeks of the regular season, Waller is proving to be everything the Giants expected of him and then some.

The Giants found their WR1 with Darren Waller

In the Giants’ thrilling Week 2 win over the Arizona Cardinals, Waller was stellar, totaling six receptions for 76 yards on eight targets. Waller converted four first downs in the contest and had a 104.2 passer rating when targeted.

Better throw, nice catch by Darren Waller fo the 1st down #NYG pic.twitter.com/j6C4bvrAmZ — Alex Wilson (@AlexWilsonESM) September 17, 2023

Throughout his career, Waller has been one of the top receiving threats in the NFL at the tight end position. He has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in a season twice in his career (2019 and 2020). Currently, Waller is on pace to put up elite receiving numbers once again this season.

Waller is on pace for a massive 2023 season

Through two games, Waller has totaled nine receptions for 112 yards on 13 targets. His 112 receiving yards leads all players at his position and his nine receptions rank second among tight ends.

Waller is currently averaging 56.0 yards per game. Across 17 games, this average has Waller on pace for 952 receiving yards this season, nearing the illustrious thousand-yard-marker. With a handful of breakout performances, Waller could maintain or improve his peace, surpassing the threshold, and giving QB Daniel Jones the first thousand-yard receiver of his career.

Despite being unable to find a true primary option from the wide receiver position, the Giants did plenty to bolster their offensive weaponry. In addition to Waller, rookie WR Jalin Hyatt has made an immediate impact, leading New York with 89 receiving yards on two receptions in Week 2.

Waller stands out as Big Blue’s most dynamic receiving option. If he can stay healthy and maintain his pace throughout this season, Waller will finish his first season with the Giants as a premier playmaker in the NFL.