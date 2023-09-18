The Giants found a gem in their new starting safety

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have an emerging star on the back end of their defense in new starting safety Jason Pinnock. The third-year safety is in the midst of a breakout campaign. It looks like the Giants uncovered a true hidden gem in Pinnock after claiming him off the waiver wire last year. Through the first two weeks of this season, Pinnock looks like one of Big Blue’s best players.

Jason Pinnock has a game to remember against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2

Pinnock continued building on his strong summer and Week 1 performance with another stellar game in Week 2. In the Giants’ stunning, comeback win over the Cardinals, Pinnock was everywhere for the defense.

Pinnock totaled a game-leading 13 total tackles, adding three tackles for loss and four defensive stops. He looks unphased by the gravity of his new starting role and is excelling as a leader in New York’s defense. Pinnock has been all over the field, making plays for the Giants through the first two weeks of this season.

The Giants have something special in Pinnock

All offseason, Pinnock stood out, making plays in training camp and preseason. Initially, the starting safety job opposite Xavier McKinney seemed to be a position battle that was up for grabs. But that battle did not last long as Pinnock quickly locked down the starting gig with his performance in training camp.

In the Giants’ first preseason game, Pinnock looked like he didn’t belong on the field, dominating the Detroit Lions on just two drives of playing time. He totaled one tackle, one tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and one interception in just eight snaps.

Pinnock continued to play well in Week 1, despite New York’s embarrassing effort in the blowout loss. He recorded five total tackles in the season opener and continued to show up near the ball at a frequent rate.

Though the Giants’ defense has not been playing its best football this season, they have to be encouraged by the performance of Pinnock. He has been compounding his success, game-by-game, and is establishing himself as one of Big Blue’s biggest talents.