Giants’ Saquon Barkley Injury Update: X-Rays ‘negative’

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants may have pulled off a thrilling last-minute win against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday evening, but the victory came at a high cost: losing star running back Saquon Barkley. In the final moments of the game, Barkley was fighting for extra yards to set up kicker Graham Gano for a potentially game-winning field goal. Although he successfully positioned Gano, Barkley paid a hefty price as he suffered an ankle injury.

The Injury: A Blow to Barkley and Big Blue

Barkley’s right ankle twisted unnaturally after taking a low hit, leaving him in palpable discomfort as he limped off the field with assistance from trainers. This injury raises concerns that the Giants may have to do without one of their key offensive weapons for the foreseeable future.

The Diagnostic Update: Could It Have Been Worse?

Though this is not Barkley’s first ankle sprain, x-rays taken after the game indicated that the situation might not be as dire as initially feared, according to Jordan Schultz.

Barkley’s Performance Pre-Injury: The Giants’ Secret Weapon

Before the injury, Barkley had a standout game, accumulating 63 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards and scoring a touchdown in both categories. His efforts were instrumental in guiding the Giants to a 31-point second half and a narrow victory over the Cardinals. As the Giants prepare to face off against the stronger San Francisco 49ers, they would surely want to replicate this kind of second-half performance.

The Road to Recovery: Short-Term Adjustments

Despite the encouraging x-ray results, the Giants are still preparing to play without Barkley in the short term, hoping that a week off will allow him ample time for rehabilitation. The running back displayed visible frustration in the locker room after the game. While he was seen moving around the sideline under his own power, it was evident that the injury was more significant than he would have liked.

Backup Plans: Who Steps Up in Barkley’s Absence?

Having previously endured an ankle sprain, Barkley is no stranger to the potentially bumpy recovery path ahead. In his absence, the Giants are likely to rely on backup running back Matt Breida, as well as younger options Eric Gray and Gary Brightwell. There’s even a possibility that the team could consider bringing in a free agent like Kareem Hunt to help offset the loss of Barkley.

The Giants’ next steps will be crucial as they navigate the challenging times ahead without one of their star players.