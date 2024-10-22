The Giants have buried their former 1st round pick in the depths of the roster

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are in urgent need of a solution at left tackle following the season-ending injury to their star, Andrew Thomas. Thomas underwent surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury to his foot, effectively ending his 2024 campaign and leaving the Giants scrambling to find a replacement. For now, they’ve turned to developmental prospect Joshua Ezeudu, but the early results have been less than promising.

Joshua Ezeudu’s Struggles at Left Tackle

Ezeudu, a third-round pick from North Carolina in 2022, has yet to live up to expectations in his first two seasons. During his rookie year, he played 290 snaps at left guard, allowing three sacks and 15 pressures. His 2023 stint at left tackle was similarly underwhelming, as he allowed 12 pressures and five sacks over 266 snaps.

The leap to left tackle, one of the most challenging positions in football, has proven difficult for Ezeudu. His struggles in both pass protection and technique have raised concerns about whether he’ll ever develop into a competent player at this critical position. The Giants may need to reassess his role before their quarterback’s health is jeopardized.

Exploring External Solutions: D.J. Humphries Visit

In light of Ezeudu’s difficulties, the Giants are exploring outside options. On Tuesday, they hosted former Arizona Cardinals first-round pick D.J. Humphries for a visit. Humphries, who is coming off a torn ACL, has a history of solid play at left tackle. If signed, he could potentially work his way into the lineup in the coming weeks, giving the Giants some much-needed stability at the position.

Why Evan Neal Isn’t Moving to Left Tackle

Despite the team’s search for answers, the Giants haven’t considered moving Evan Neal to left tackle, which was his natural position during his collegiate career at Alabama. Over the past two seasons, Neal has logged 1,322 snaps at right tackle but has struggled mightily, allowing 81 pressures and 10 sacks. Given his issues on the right side, the coaching staff appears hesitant to move him to the more challenging left tackle spot.

Currently, Neal’s role on the team has been diminished, and there’s no indication that the coaching staff plans to deploy him anytime soon. The only scenario in which Neal could see more action would involve shifting Jermaine Eluemunor to left tackle, opening up a vacancy at right tackle, where Neal has more experience.

Keeping Eluemunor at Right Tackle for Now

However, with the Giants set to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, who traditionally line up star pass rusher T.J. Watt over the right tackle position, it seems likely that the team will keep Eluemunor on the right side, at least for the upcoming game. The focus will be on minimizing the impact of Watt, one of the league’s most dominant defenders.

Searching for Better Options Than Ezeudu

The Giants’ desperation for answers at left tackle is palpable. In his first game at the position this season, Ezeudu allowed three pressures and two sacks against the Philadelphia Eagles. Given these struggles, the team is actively searching for alternatives, hoping to find a solution before their offensive line issues become an even bigger liability.

In the weeks ahead, the Giants will need to make critical decisions about how to protect their quarterback and prevent further damage to their season. Whether that means signing a veteran like Humphries or shuffling existing players around, one thing is clear: almost anything is better than the current state of the left tackle position.