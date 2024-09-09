The Giants have a big problem with their pass-rush

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Giants were thoroughly embarrassed by the Minnesota Vikings at home on Sunday afternoon. While quarterback Daniel Jones struggled to put together a competent performance, he wasn’t the only player who failed to deliver. The Giants’ pass rush also fell short, with the exception of Dexter Lawrence, who stood out with six pressures and a sack.

Dexter Lawrence Shines, But Giants’ Defense Falters

Once again, Dexter Lawrence was dominant in the trenches, providing the lone bright spot on an otherwise lackluster defense. The Vikings seized every opportunity to exploit the Giants whenever Lawrence was resting on the sideline. They used hurry-up offense tactics and capitalized on open gaps, thanks in large part to the contributions of their new running back, Aaron Jones.

Pass Rush Fails to Deliver Off the Edge

Unfortunately, the Giants’ pass rush was practically non-existent when it came to edge production. Newly acquired star Brian Burns managed just one pressure throughout the game, while Kayvon Thibodeaux struggled as well. Between Burns and Thibodeaux, the two combined for only two pressures and one quarterback hit. This performance was unacceptable from two players expected to be elite forces off the edge.

Brian Burns’ Disappointing Debut

Brian Burns, who the Giants acquired from the Carolina Panthers this offseason, had a breakout season last year, recording 40 pressures and nine sacks. However, his Week 1 debut with the Giants was far from what fans and coaches had anticipated. Burns’ lackluster performance put added pressure on the Giants’ already weak and inexperienced secondary.

Giants Need More from Their Pass Rush

If the Giants are to shield their vulnerable secondary, the pass rush needs to be far more aggressive and productive. The Minnesota Vikings’ offensive line is respectable but not strong enough to hold off two high-caliber edge rushers like Burns and Thibodeaux. For the Giants to succeed, they must create more disruption in the trenches.

Week 2 Redemption Against the Commanders

The Giants will look to rebound in Week 2 as they face off against the Washington Commanders. Improved performance from their pass rush will be essential if they hope to bounce back from their humiliating defeat and produce the kind of defensive dominance they need to compete this season.