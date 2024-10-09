Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants’ defensive line entered the 2024-25 season with high expectations. The team pulled off a blockbuster trade this offseason to add star pass-rusher Brian Burns to the mix, giving the Giants a defensive line that looked like it could be among the best in the NFL this season. The first couple of weeks were slow, but now, through five weeks, the Giants’ defensive line is finally starting to live up to the hype.

The Giants’ pass-rushing trio has been excellent

Through the first five weeks of the season, the Giants lead the NFL with 22 total sacks defensively. They’re coming off a dominant performance in Week 5 in which the defense racked up five sacks against the Seattle Seahawks. Big Blue’s defensive line has risen to the occasion and been the catalyst to victory in each of the team’s two wins this year.

Dexter Lawrence leads the team with six sacks, which ranks second in the NFL, while also adding 16 combined tackles, four tackles for loss, 10 quarterback hits, and 23 pressures. He has been the Giants’ most productive pass rusher and is establishing himself as one of the best defensive players in the entire league.

On the edge are Burns and third-year pass-rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. The duo has had its ups and downs but overall it’s been a solid start to the season. They each have recorded two sacks and three tackles for loss through five games this season. Burns has 17 pressures so far this season and Thibodeaux has racked up 16 pressures. Both players have been a little inconsistent but overall solidly productive, seemingly getting better as the weeks go by.

The entire defense has contributed to the Giants’ sack total

The Giants’ top-three pass rushers in Lawrence, Burns, and Thibodeaux have grabbed the headlines and delivered on the expectations. However, they are not the only key contributors on the defensive line. D.J. Davidson contributed two sacks in Week 5 and a few other unlikely contributors have gotten on the stat sheet.

S Jason Pinnock has added three sacks this season, LBs Bobby Okereke and Micah McFadden have added 1.5 sacks each, DT Rakeem Nunez-Roches and Elijah Chatman have each added one sack, as have CB Dru Phillips and EDGE Azeez Ojulari. The Giants’ entire defense has been productive in the pass-rushing department.

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen has turned his unit around

Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen deserves credit for turning his unit around following a disappointing start to the season. He has made some key adjustments that have sparked a boost in pass-rushing production from the Giants’ defense. As this season wears on, the Giants’ defensive line should continue to be a catalyst to success.