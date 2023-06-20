Sep 25, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts defensive end Yannick Ngakoue (91) celebrates sacking Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (not pictured) during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants have an exciting, young tandem of pass-rushers up front in Kayvon Thibodeaux and Azeez Ojulair who are both primed for a breakout in 2023. But behind this duo, New York has a clear lack of depth at the edge rusher position. This is a weakness the Giants could look to solve in free agency as veteran pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue is still on the open market.

Should the Giants target Yannick Ngakoue in free agency?

Behind Thibodeaux and Ojulari, the Giants’ pass-rushing corps features Jihad Ward, Tomon Fox, and Oshane Ximines. The lack of depth behind Big Blue’s starters is a cause for concern. Signing Ngakoue, however, could solve this problem.

In a recent interview on SiriusXM NFL Radio, Ngakoue explained that he is looking for a “stable home.”

“For me, personally, I’ve been to a couple of stops and instead of doing these visits, I’m ready to have a stable home and just to be able to be on a multi-year deal, I can be able to ground myself and start on things, really focusing on my family and trying to start a family, things like that.” Yannick Ngakoue via SiriusXM NFL Radio

Ngakoue also mentioned that he wants to “play for a contender, play for a team and organization that wants to win a Super Bowl.” After winning their first postseason game in a decade this past season, the Giants are looking to take things a step further and contend for the Super Bowl in 2023.

Despite his inability to get signed to this point, Ngakoue is still a solid veteran player that could make a massive impact on New York’s defense. He has posted eight or more sacks in every season of his eight-year career and most recently totaled 9.5 sacks in 15 games with the Indianapolis Colts in 2022.

According to Brad Briggs of the Chicago Tribune, Ngakoue has been seeking a contract valued at around $8-10 million per year. This could place him out of New York’s price range, however, if they made room for Ngakoue he would be well worth the investment.

Since entering the league in 2016, Ngakoue has the fifth-most forced fumbles (21) and ranks sixth in sacks (65), per Jordan Schultz. Ngakoue is still an elite pass-rusher that would take the New York Giants’ defense to the next level if they were to sign the 28-year-old this offseason.