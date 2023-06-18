Giants DL Leonard Williams is aiming for the Super Bowl in 2023

The New York Giants won a playoff game for the first time in over a decade this past season. Subsequently, veteran defensive lineman Leonard Williams earned his first playoff berth and victory of his career. Williams recently shared how he is motivated by his first taste of the postseason and is aiming to take things even further in 2023.

Giants’ Leonard Williams looking to take things even further in 2023

The Giants finished the 2022 regular season with a 9-7-1 record, their first winning season since 2016. Their success landed them their first playoff berth since 2016 and their first postseason victory since Super Bowl XLVI in 2012. Williams reflected on this past season while speaking to the media at minicamp and shared his goal to make it further into the postseason this year.

“It motivates me a lot,” Williams said of the team’s playoff victory. “Last year shows me we have everything it takes right here in the building to go even further. We made it there. We added some more additions to our team. Just got closer, built more and more camaraderie.”

Williams, who will be 29 years old by the start of the regular season, knows that he is entering the twilight of his career. His goal is to get himself a ring before he hangs up the cleats.

“That was my first time going through the playoffs. We got a win in the playoffs. I’m getting closer toward the end of my career. That is something that really motivates me, is getting the (Super Bowl) ring.”

Despite nearing the age of 30, Williams still feels like he has plenty left in the tank and hopes to continue finding success with teammate Dexter Lawrence. “I’m definitely not feeling older,” Williams said. “Honestly, I feel like I’m knowing the game more, I have a lot more years in me.”

“I’m obviously open to staying here. I think I have a good camaraderie with my teammates. I would love to keep playing with Dex. I would love to keep playing with these coaches that I’ve gotten to know.”

The Giants have not shown much interest in extending Williams’ contract this offseason. However, a solid, postseason-achieving campaign in 2023 could earn him a deal next offseason.