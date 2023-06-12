Giants reportedly showing ‘no interest’ in extending Leonard Williams

The New York Giants are tight on cap space with only $3.8 million remaining following a productive offseason. They could, however, clear cap space by adjusting the contract of star defensive lineman Leonard Williams. But according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, the Giants have shown “no interest” in extending or restructuring Williams’ contract.

How much money could the Giants save by extending Leonard Williams?

Extending Williams would create $13.4 million in cap savings for New York. Restructuring his contract would save $8.4 million against the cap. However, as Duggan points out, such actions would only “push more dead money onto next year’s cap.”

Williams’ cap hit for the 2023 season currently sits at a whopping $32.26 million (14.10% of the cap and the third-highest mark in the league). Lowering that number would be the easiest way for Big Blue to create additional cap space this offseason. But general manager Joe Schoen seems content to let Williams play out the final year of his deal.

A void year is attached to Williams’ contract in 2024 meaning the veteran defensive tackle has a cap hit of $5.9 million next year despite not being under contract for the season. If New York wants to keep Williams around, they will need to extend him ahead of next offseason.

The Giants could possibly be viewing the upcoming 2023 season as a “prove-it” year for Williams. In 2022, Williams struggled with injuries and posted just 2.5 sacks (his lowest since 2020) and played in only 12 games (the lowest of his career). A return to form in 2023 could earn Williams another deal next offseason.