Should the Giants be sellers at the 2024 NFL trade deadline?

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler / USA TODAY NETWORK

The NFL trade deadline is quickly approaching. The New York Giants are off to a shaky 2-4 start this season. A few more losses and Big Blue could be out of contention. With the Giants’ season having the potential to spiral out of control, their front office will have to make some difficult roster decisions in preparation for the years to come at this year’s deadline.

PFF argues the Giants should be sellers at the trade deadline

Pro Football Focus recently took a look at all 32 teams, debating whether each franchise should buy, sell, or hold their assets at the upcoming deadline. The Giants were listed as one of the teams that should sell:

“The Giants likely won’t be competing for a playoff spot, so they should see what can they get for Darius Slayton or Azeez Ojulari,” PFF’s Khaled Elsayed wrote. “Slayton ranks tied for eighth in receiving yards over the past three weeks, while Ojulari racked up a season-high six quarterback pressures in Week 6 against the Bengals.”

Both Slayton and Ojulari are in the final year of their contracts and will be free agents in the 2025 offseason. Slayton has been among the Giants’ most crucial and reliable players throughout his career, having led the team in receiving yards in four of the last five seasons. Ojulari, meanwhile, is a former second-round pick who holds the franchise record for the most sacks in a single season as a rookie (8.5).

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite each player’s importance to the team, both Slayton and Ojulari are prime trade candidates due to the other players New York has on its roster.

Slayton is competing in a receiving corps now headlined by rookie superstar Malik Nabers. This leaves Slayton as the No. 2 or No. 3 wide receiver on the roster, whereas on a team like the Kansas City Chiefs, he could be the leading man. Whether it be the Chiefs or another team around the league, one franchise might be willing to pay a pretty price to acquire Slayton from the Giants.

Ojulari is in a similar situation. He is in the starting lineup now due to an injury to Kayvon Thibodeaux. However, Ojulari usually features as a rotational pass rusher. He could be traded to a different team to cement himself as a full-time starter for a team weak at the edge rusher position.

Could the Giants opt to hold onto their assets?

Despite the reasons why these trades might make sense for the players, the trades might not make a ton of sense for the Giants. The G-Men should know by now that depth is crucial. This team is constantly battling the injury bug and scrambling to find replacements for their injured starters. Ojulari and Slayton have both stepped up big in place of other injured starters. Trading them away would leave the Giants vulnerable again.

The New York Giants might be 2-4, but looking around the NFC East, they are still in the race. It’s too soon to decide what they will do at the trade deadline. If they lose their next two games and fall to 2-6, then they could consider selling off their assets a little more seriously. But for now, the G-Men need to focus on being competitive and salvaging their season despite a shaky start.