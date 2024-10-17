Giants land rising SEC quarterback in latest 2025 mock draft

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

With the New York Giants’ season having not gone as planned so far, some fans are looking ahead to April — the month of the NFL Draft. It’s never too early to talk draft season, especially for a team like the Giants whose quarterback situation is in the air.

Daniel Jones has had his highs and lows this season. Considering the Giants attempted to trade up and take a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft, the expectation is they will be back in that market in 2025.

Looking ahead to April’s draft, it’s hard to predict which quarterbacks could be available for Big Blue with so many games left in both the NFL and NCAA regular seasons. However, the latest CBS Sports mock draft had the G-Men rolling the dice on a rising star quarterback in the SEC.

Giants select LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier in latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports had the Giants taking LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with the 12th overall pick in his 2025 mock draft:

“Right this very instant, if there’s one quarterback I had to choose to ascend boards over the next four months, it’d be Nussmeier, who plays with such effortless arm talent, accuracy, and toughness within the pocket,” Trapasso explained.

Nussmeier’s draft stock right now is up in the air. He isn’t widely viewed as the class’s top quarterback prospect, nor is he a consensus first-round pick. However, a lot can change between now and April, and as Trapasso detailed, Nussmeier has the potential to see his draft stock boom.

What could Nussmeier bring to the Giants?

Nussmeier is a 6-foot-2, 200-pound junior with 24 collegiate games played under his belt so far. He waited patiently on LSU’s bench over the last few seasons, watching as Jayden Daniels put up historic numbers, won the Heisman Trophy, and catapulted himself into the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The 2024 season has been Nussmeier’s breakout. Through six games this season, Nussmeier has completed 160 passes on 249 attempts (64.3%) for 1,989 yards and 18 passing touchdowns, and he has also added two rushing touchdowns. His 18 passing touchdowns lead the SEC, however, so do his six interceptions, indicating Nussmeier has a tendency to force his passes and turn the ball over at times.

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Giants might like the idea of having a gunslinger like Nussmeier under center. Sure, the team might run into some trouble with a young quarterback committing turnovers, however, the offense could benefit from an aggressive quarterback aiming to push the ball downfield and fit his throws into tight windows for the playmakers.

There is a lot to like in Nussmeier’s game but he is a raw, developmental prospect at this point. It is unlikely that Nussmeier would step into the NFL and make the same instant impact as his LSU predecessor Daniels. However, under the right coach, like Giants head coach Brian Daboll, Nussmeier has the potential to develop into a star.

Daboll earned his reputation as a quarterback guru by helping to develop Buffalo Bills superstar QB Josh Allen into a perennial MVP candidate. Allen is a gunslinger and Daboll loved that about him during his time as the Bills’ offensive coordinator. Perhaps Nussmeier could be Daboll’s version of Allen in Big Blue.