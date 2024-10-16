Giants’ star rookie wideout inching closer to return from concussion

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants were due for some good news after losing star left tackle Andrew Thomas for the season due to a foot injury. On a far more positive note, it seems like rookie wide receiver Malik Nabers is nearing a return from the concussion that sidelined him for the last two games.

Giants: Malik Nabers is advancing in concussion protocol

According to Art Stapleton of North Jersey, Nabers is expected to advance in the concussion protocol and be a non-contact participant in practice on Wednesday. Nabers missed the Giants’ last two games after suffering the injury during the team’s Week 4 loss against the Dallas Cowboys.

Nabers was off to a dominant start this season. The sixth-overall pick in this year’s draft exploded onto the scene with 35 receptions for 386 yards and three touchdowns and a league-leading 52 targets through the first four games. Nabers looked like a legitimate Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate prior to his injury and will aim to keep pace upon his return.

After he returns to practice on Wednesday, Nabers will continue to ramp up in the concussion protocol. With this development, he could return to the gameday field as early as this Sunday’s Week 7 matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Giants’ offense has been wildly inconsistent this season. They are coming off a disastrous performance in Week 6 in which they scored just seven points in a primetime loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Getting Nabers back in the lineup will help the G-Men move the ball more efficiently and improve the offense’s ability to put up points.