Seven Giants players injured in pre-season finale against Jets

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Giants wrap up their preseason, the clock is ticking on roster cuts. The team has until Tuesday to slim down their roster to 53 men for the 2023 season. The recent game against the New York Jets has thrown a wrench into the decision-making process, with a flurry of injuries affecting several players vying for a spot on the roster.

A Tough Night Against the Jets: The Giants Went Down

The Giants encountered a challenging scenario against the Jets this past Saturday, with several depth players and hopeful roster candidates sustaining injuries. Let’s dive into the specifics of the seven players affected:

WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton: Rising Star in Jeopardy?

The Giants are particularly optimistic about wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton. An undrafted free agent, Ford-Wheaton has excelled as a gunner on the punt team, especially showcasing his skills against the Jets. Unfortunately, a knee injury pulled him out of the game. While his roster spot hangs in the balance due to this injury, there’s a good chance he’ll make the team if his recovery is swift. Ford-Wheaton’s versatility as both a gunner and a receiver makes him a valuable asset.

CB Gemon Green: A Strong Preseason, But More Time Needed?

Cornerback Gemon Green, another undrafted free agent, has put up respectable numbers in the preseason. He logged 32 snaps across two weeks, yielding only 37 yards in coverage and making two tackles. Despite his promising performance, his shoulder injury and the Giants’ existing depth at cornerback could mean a practice squad assignment.

S Bobby McCain: Veteran In a Bind

Veteran safety Bobby McCain took a hit from a blindside block courtesy of Jets receiver Randall Cobb. Although McCain brings significant NFL experience, his preseason performance has mainly been with the backups. Consequently, his chances of making the 53-man roster appear slim, especially after leaving the game with a concussion.

CB Zyon Gilbert: Hamstring Hurdle

Cornerback Zyon Gilbert’s future with the Giants is uncertain, especially after struggling during the preseason and sustaining a hamstring injury. Gilbert, who played 37 snaps going into Saturday, displayed inconsistency in coverage, making his prospects of making the roster even more doubtful.

TE Chris Myarick: A Possible Roster Replacement?

While the Giants have their primary tight ends locked in with Daniel Bellinger and Darren Waller, depth is crucial. Chris Myarick, who had some strong games in 2022, left the game against the Jets with a hand injury. His absence might open the door for Lawrence Cager, a converted wide receiver, to join the roster.

OL Wyatt Davis: Ankle Injury Creates Roster Spot Void

Offensive lineman Wyatt Davis is another player whose roster spot is in jeopardy, particularly after an ankle injury that required a cart exit. Davis had played 40 snaps leading up to Saturday but has yielded subpar performances, making his roster spot increasingly precarious.

S Gervarrius Owens: A Rookie with Promise

Rookie safety Gervarrius Owens has shown notable promise, but a hamstring injury might put his roster spot at risk. Nonetheless, being a draft pick may offer him some leeway, with the Giants possibly opting to retain him for a season rather than relegating him to the practice squad right away.

Navigating through these injuries while making roster cuts will be a complex task for the Giants’ management.