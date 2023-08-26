Giants: 3 players who can earn roster spots in preseason finale

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will play their final preseason game on Saturday night against the New York Jets. This finale will give the coaching staff one last chance to evaluate the roster ahead of the cut day. This week, NFL teams will need to trim their 90-man rosters down to 53 men in preparation for the regular season. A number of Giants players are sitting right on the bubble entering Week 3 of the preseason and could earn themselves a roster spot in the finale.

Could a UDFA steal a spot at WR?

The Giants have one of the most exciting undrafted free-agent rookies on their roster this summer. West Virginia WR Bryce Ford-Wheaton seemed to have an uphill climb to making the roster at the start of training camp. But now, with one game left in the preseason, it appears that Ford Wheaton has a pretty solid chance of making the final roster.

Ford Wheaton’s ability to make an impact on special teams has given him a chance to earn a roster spot. Special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey said that Ford-Wheaton has a “really big upside,” which he has shown this preseason.

“Those measurables are pretty special. Whenever you can get — and with him, he’s a very mature rookie. He goes about his business very professionally, he comes into meetings, he works his tail off, he’s attentive, and he wants to learn. So, when you have those qualities — smart, tough, dependable — and just those physical attributes, he has a really, really big upside, I think.” Giants special teams coordinator Thomas McGaughey on Bryce Ford-Wheaton

Through the first two preseason games, Ford-Wheaton has caught two passes for 24 yards on five targets with one drop. But the rookie has made plenty of progress this summer and has athletic tools worth of developing.

If he were to be cut, there is a good chance that another team in the NFL would jump at the opportunity to claim Ford-Wheaton off the waiver wire. For this reason, in addition to his ability to contribute as both a receiver and special teamer, Ford-Wheaton could find himself on the roster as a developmental player with a solid outing in the preseason finale.

Brian Daboll has his eyes on an underrated running back

Second-year RB Jashaun Corbin is fighting for a spot on the final roster amidst a crowded room of rushers. Locked in front of Corbin are obviously star RB Saquon Barkley and rookie Eric Gray. But behind those top two runners, Corbin is competing with Matt Breida, Gary Brightwell, and James Robinson for a roster spot.

HC Brian Daboll reportedly gave Corbin “a hard look” during practices this week. The Florida State product clearly has some talent to him, so Daboll is giving him a final opportunity to fight his way onto the roster. If he puts together a standout performance in the preseason finale, Corbin may be able to steal a roster spot.

Corbin has had some impressive moments during the preseason. In Week 1, he totaled 40 yards on three carries, including a 33-yard run in the fourth quarter. If he can continue making plays in Week 3, perhaps Corbin will be on the final 53-man roster.

Jashaun Corbin's 33 yard scamper pic.twitter.com/nQBqAAE1r6 — Nick Falato (@nickfalato) August 12, 2023

A sleeper in the Giants’ draft class

Members of the Giants draft class, such as Deonte Banks and Tre Hawkins, have grabbed headlines for earning starting jobs in the secondary during their upcoming rookie season. However, one player not getting enough attention is seventh-round draft pick Gervarrius Owens. The Houston product has stood out throughout preseason and training camp and could be earning his way onto the final roster.

Owens has totaled nine tackles and two pass breakups through two preseason games so far. His seven tackles in Week 2 of the preseason were tied for the most on the team. Owens has been an active contributor on the defensive end for the Giants this summer and has a chance of cracking the final 53-man roster despite significant competition at the safety position.

He is competing alongside Nick McCloud, Bobby McCain, and Alex Cook for the final roster spot. With a solid performance in the preseason finale, Owens could make his way onto the Giants’ final roster, joining the rest of his draft classmates.