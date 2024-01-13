Former New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has garnered some interest among teams in need of a coach since his messy departure from the Giants.
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Saturday that the Jacksonville Jaguars as the latest team that has expressed a level of interest, adding that the two parties may get together within the next week.
Martindale has been a candidate for head coaching positions elsewhere since the conclusion of the 2022 season but opted to stay with the Giants for 2023 as defensive coordinator.
Wink Martindale’s departure from the Giants was littered in turmoil
At his end-of-season press conference last week, Giants head coach Brian Daboll said that he expected Martindale to return to the team for 2024. That was until the defensive coordinator’s rumored rift with Daboll became a reality and it was reported that Martindale was going to resign from his position with the franchise.
After a three-day long period without any official announcement, the Giants stated that they and Martindale mutually agreed to part ways, allowing him to seek a new opportunity with whoever he pleases.
- Recently departed Giants DC garnering interest around the league
- Giants’ star safety makes PFF’s 2023 All-Breakout Team
- Giants could snag a starting right tackle on a bargain deal in free agency
Teams have a strong interest in Martindale
Despite the turmoil in New York, many teams are still interested in Martindale. The success that New York’s defense had during his two-year tenure with the organization is what has made him an attractive coaching acquisition for most teams in need of improved defense.
Regardless, expect Martindale’s market to be hectic, as he is currently one of the top coaching options being offered to teams right now.
Follow this writer on X: @DylanBacker_