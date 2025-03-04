Credit: Chris Pedota / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants need to rebuild their roster following a disastrous 3-14 finish to the 2024 season. General manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll will have their work cut out for them. While they need to build long-term, Schoen and Daboll also need to put a winning roster on the field in 2025 in order to save their jobs. Three areas of need stand out as the Giants’ top priorities with free agency just one week away.

Ranking the Giants’ biggest needs entering 2025 free agency

3. Right Guard

Offensive line woes have plagued the Giants for nearly a decade. In 2024, the unit showed signs of progress through the first month of the season. Then, the injury bug started biting, and the unit flew off the rails. Adding depth to the line will be important this offseason, but the Giants also need to sign a starter.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Last year’s starter at right guard was Greg Van Roten. The 35-year-old played for Big Blue on a one-year deal but is now a free agent once again. The Giants could bring Van Roten back but will likely aim to spend to upgrade at right guard with a better and hopefully younger player that can be featured on the line long-term.

2. Cornerback

The Giants aren’t ready to give up on 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks, however, they need to add talent around him. They cannot enter the 2025 season with Banks as their No. 1 cornerback after that same plan failed in such drastic fashion in 2024. Expect the Giants to shop at the top of the cornerback market in free agency.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Among the top free-agent cornerbacks who will be available are Charvarius Ward of the San Francisco 49ers, D.J. Reed of the New York Jets, and Byron Murphy Jr. of the Minnesota Vikings. Bringing in a player with experience will be crucial as the current iteration of the Giants’ secondary is far too young and inexperienced.

1. Quarterback

First and foremost, the Giants need to upgrade at quarterback. Last season they had four different quarterbacks take the field — Daniel Jones, Tommy DeVito, Drew Lock, and Tim Boyle. The four quarterbacks combined for just 3,521 passing yards and a 15-13 TD-INT ratio.

Credit: Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Among the top veteran quarterbacks who will be available this offseason are Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets, Russell Wilson of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and (potentially) Kirk Cousins of the Atlanta Falcons. Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings and Justin Fields of the Pittsburgh Steelers are also options, however, they do not possess as much experience as the aforementioned group.

The Giants will aim to find a long-term solution at the position early in the 2025 NFL Draft. However, they also need a player who can step in and make an immediate impact as the Week 1 starter. That player will be acquired through free agency where the Giants will look to spend on a proven veteran quarterback.