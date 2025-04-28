Projecting the Giants’ Week 1 offensive line following the NFL Draft

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offensive line has been a weakness for years. Despite the unit’s struggles last season, they did little to reinforce the group during free agency. However, they signed a few veterans to add depth, followed up by one of the biggest steals of the NFL Draft. The Giants’ offensive line is beginning to take shape and could have an interesting starting five on the field by the time Week 1 rolls around.

The Giants did little to upgrade their offensive line this offseason

The Giants added veterans Stone Forsythe and James Hudson III in free agency this offseason. They reportedly pursued top right guard Will Fries but ultimately lost that bidding war. These new additions will slot in behind a few mainstays on the line, such as LT Andrew Thomas, LG Jon Runyan Jr., and RT Jermaine Eluemunor.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Former top-10 pick Evan Neal is entering a crucial contract year after it was confirmed the team will not be picking up his fifth-year option. Neal will compete at both right guard and right tackle in an effort to save his career. The right tackle position seems lost on Neal, but perhaps a move to the interior could give him a chance to earn a starting job.

It still seems unlikely that Neal will be back in the starting lineup this season. Instead, a starting spot could be made available for another veteran or incoming rookie fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow, who many view as a steal in the draft.

Projecting the Giants’ Week 1 starting offensive line

The Giants didn’t make any major changes to their offensive line this season. After fortifying their depth, here is what the Giants’ Week 1 offensive line could look like:

LT Andrew Thomas

LG Jon Runyan Jr.

OC John Michael Schmitz

RG Marcus Mbow

RT Jermaine Eluemunor

For the most part, this starting five offensive line is unchanged. However, the surprising addition to the projected starting lineup is Mbow, whom the Giants stated they view primarily as a tackle. Mbow has guard experience, though, and general manager Joe Schoen explained that the fifth-round rookie would mix in at both positions during the spring and summer.

Considering the Giants’ lack of starting-level talent at right guard, there is reason to believe Mbow could win the gig. He’ll be competing with Neal and the veteran Van Roten. Mbow’s athleticism and versatility give him an edge that could land him the job by Week 1. Though it ultimately could go to Van Roten, considering his experience gives him an edge.

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

This will be a crucial third season for center John Michael Schmitz. Once viewed as a steal in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, Schmitz has failed to live up to the hype. He’s dealt with injuries and has performed inconsistently for the Giants’ offensive line. If he can take that step forward in 2025, the unit as a whole will benefit.

Ultimately, the success of the line relies on the health of its tackles. When healthy, Thomas is among the best offensive tackles in the NFL. Eluemunor is a solid starter as well. But Thomas has dealt with injuries that have severely cut into his playing time in each of the last two seasons. That forced Eluemunor to switch positions, resulting in dampened play from him, too. He was also banged up last season.

Staying healthy will be the top goal for the Giants’ offensive line this year. If they can achieve that, then they should be able to achieve the rest of their goals and improve their play as well.