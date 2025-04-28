Giants hoping to strike gold with tight end once ranked above Brock Bowers

Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are hoping to strike gold with their seventh-round selection, using the 221st overall pick to grab Nebraska tight end Thomas Fidone.

Once ranked higher than Brock Bowers coming out of high school, Fidone’s journey took an unfortunate turn after multiple knee injuries.

Now, at 6’6″ and 255 pounds, the Giants are taking a low-risk flier on a player who still flashes exciting traits.

Last season, Fidone hauled in 36 receptions for 373 yards, averaging a strong 10.4 yards per reception.

While he didn’t find the end zone, his athleticism remains impressive, posting a 4.70 40-yard dash with a 1.57 10-yard split — both solid marks for a tight end coming off major knee injuries.

Many draft analysts had Fidone projected to go in the fifth round, so snagging him in the seventh is a savvy move that could pay off big if he stays healthy.

That Thomas Fidone brings to the Giants’ offense

Despite his injuries, Fidone’s athletic tools are still visible.

He’s a willing blocker, showcasing decent technique and solid strength at the point of attack.

That gives him a chance to contribute early, especially in two-tight end sets.

Where Fidone needs work is in his route running — refining his breaks and becoming sharper with his movements could elevate his game to a new level.

What stands out most about Fidone, though, is his mentality.

He’s a high-effort player who fits the Giants’ new mold of tough, gritty individuals who love the game of football.

When you’re taking shots in the seventh round, those intangible traits can be the difference between a roster cut and a developmental success story.

Competition heating up in the Giants’ tight end room

Adding Fidone creates some healthy competition at tight end.

Theo Johnson, a fourth-round pick earlier in the draft, projects as the more polished prospect.

However, Fidone’s raw tools and work ethic give him a real shot to climb the depth chart over time.

In fact, the pressure is now squarely on Daniel Bellinger, who underwhelmed in 2024 and could be on thin ice heading into training camp.

Bellinger has struggled with his offensive development and consistency, and if Fidone flashes during summer workouts, the Giants may view him as a project with a higher ceiling.

The tight end room suddenly has new life and intrigue — and if Fidone puts it all together, Big Blue could have found a steal where few others were even looking.

