PFF suggests Giants should pursue this dynamic veteran wide receiver in free agency

The New York Giants are in need of reinforcements on the offensive side of the ball after their unit was among the worst in the NFL this season. Entering free agency, the Giants could target some of the available wide receivers to add some playmaking talent to the lineup. Pro Football Focus suggests that the Giants should target veteran wide receiver Curtis Samuel this offseason.

What could Curtis Samuel bring to the Giants?

While the Giants may opt to draft a receiver in the first round, adding veteran talent through free agency would also be beneficial. Samuel fits the bill as a 27-year-old receiver who just finished his seventh season in the NFL.

Samuel, a Brooklyn native, has spent his past three seasons in the division as a member of the Washington Commanders. He put up at least 60 receptions and 600 receiving yards in each of the past two seasons with Washington while also adding four receiving touchdowns in each campaign.

Throughout his career, Samuel has been a Swiss Army Knife for the offenses he’s played in, adding run-after-the-catch ability and even contributing as a rusher. He’s rushed for one touchdown in each of the last two seasons with Washington and has totaled 715 rushing yards on 121 attempts (7.0 yards per carry) throughout his career. His ability to contribute in such a dynamic fashion could make Samuel a valuable addition to the Giants’ lineup.

The Giants could benefit from investing in the wide receiver market this offseason and should perhaps be looking to double-dip in free agency and the draft. Curtis Samuel isn’t going to come in and be a WR1 for the team, but he is a reliable target who can fill out a wide receiver room. He’s coming off a 2023 season during which he dropped just four of the 66 catchable passes thrown his way. Gordon McGuinness of Pro Football Focus

According to Spotrac, Samuel has an estimated market value of $11.5 million in average annual salary. He’s projected a three-year, $34.6 million contract this offseason. This number may seem high, but it is a fair price for the current wide receiver market, which has ballooned in recent years.

The Giants could afford to sign Samuel on such a contract and make him a focal point in their offense this season. Signing Samuel would also not prevent the front office from pursuing any wide receiver talents in the draft, nor would it prevent them from continuing to build around young studs Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson. But adding Samuel to the lineup could give the Giants an added sense of consistency while also creating more versatility in their offense.