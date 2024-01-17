Giants land dominant wide receiver prospect in latest mock drafts

Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

It is officially draft season for the New York Giants, who will hold the sixth overall pick when the draft commences in April. With that pick, the Giants have to decide what area they need to address most urgently.

The main two positions that fulfill the biggest needs are quarterback and wide receiver for the G-men, though it is still unclear which direction they will go in. The last time the Giants had the sixth overall pick was in 2019, when they selected their current starting quarterback, Daniel Jones. This time around, however, they may opt to draft a playmaker with their top-10 selection.

Analysts predict that the Giants will draft a wide receiver first round

Two NFL draft analysts have the Giants taking the wide receiver direction this time, with The Athletic’s Dane Brugler and ESPN’s Jordan Reid predicting that New York will take Washington standout Rome Oduzane sixth overall.

“With his size/speed profile and ability to play through contact, Odunze is a quarterback-friendly target with the tools to be a legitimate No. 1 option,” said Brugler. “The Giants haven’t had a 1,000-yard receiver since 2018, but Odunze might change that as a rookie.”

New York lacked a true playmaker at the wide receiver position this past season and has gotten little production from that department since Odell Beckham Jr.’s departure. Adding Odunze would give them a highly touted prospect and a true weapon for the Giants.

The Giants need to address other offensive areas as well

However, in order to maximize the production from Odunze, the Giants will need to ensure that other areas of the offense are properly addressed, especially the offensive line. The O-line’s historic struggles in 2023 were paramount to the team’s inability to make big plays and score a lot of points, and all signs point to those struggles only continuing if they don’t make adjustments.

It will be interesting to see how the Giants proceed with the draft, though it is still three months away. One way or the other, expect them to seek a major upgrade within the offense.

