Giants could supercharge defensive line with rival’s free-agent run-stuffer

The New York Giants need to fix some key issues on defense after their unit suffered a significant regression in the 2024 season. In particular, the Giants’ run defense stalled out, especially after DT Dexter Lawrence landed on injured reserve.

Throughout the season, however, it was evident that the Giants did not have enough depth on the interior of their defensive line. Outside of Lawrence, the Giants had a revolving door of defensive tackles starting on the interior. They need to fix that problem this offseason and sign a legitimate, full-time starter. One of their rival’s free agents could be a high-priced and high-impact solution.

Could the Giants target Eagles DT Milton Williams in free agency?

Philadelphia Eagles DT Milton Williams will be among the best interior defenders in free agency this offseason. The 25-year-old defensive tackle blossomed this year as a pass-rusher, turning in a career-best season as the Eagles’ defense ranked eighth in the NFL in total yards allowed per game.

Williams racked up 24 combined tackles during the 2024 regular season, adding on seven tackles for loss and set career-highs with 10 quarterback hits and six sacks. Pro Football Focus ranked him the second-best interior defender set to hit free agency and the No. 32 overall player expected to be available on the open market.

Signing Williams in free agency would kill two birds with one stone: the Giants’ defense would improve and the Eagles’ defense would worsen. Williams would upgrade the Giants’ defensive line and improve their ability to defend the run while also adding some pass-rushing versatility to the interior alongside Lawrence.

Could the Giants afford to sign Williams?

The only problem is, however, that as one of the top defensive linemen in the NFL, Williams will not come cheap. PFF projects a three-year, $63 million contract for Williams in free agency that pays him $21 million per year with $37.5 million guaranteed. This would make Williams one of the highest-paid interior defenders in the NFL.

For a Giants team that already has a $141 million contract invested in Brian Burns, an $87.5 million contract invested in Lawrence, and a top-five draft pick invested in Kayvon Thibodeaux, signing Williams to such a lucrative contract might not make a ton of sense.

But games are won and lost in the trenches and signing Williams would undoubtedly improve the Giants’ chances of winning in 2025. They might have more pressing needs to address in free agency, but one could argue that Williams would be the most impactful player the Giants could sign. While they will likely go in a different direction, the idea of signing Williams, one of the NFC East’s best talents, is an intriguing one to consider.