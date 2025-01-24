Giants named ‘best landing spot’ for pair of 49ers’ top free-agent defensive backs

Credit: Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New York Giants need to upgrade their secondary this offseason. They will be keeping an eye on some of the market’s top free agents to add talent to their defensive backfield in free agency. A pair of San Fransisco 49ers defensive backs were recently linked to New York as potential free agency targets.

PFF named the Giants the “Best Landing Spot” for two top 49ers free-agents

Charvarius Ward could be the Giants’ next CB1

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In a recent article projecting the “Best Landing Spots” for Pro Football Focus’s top 15 free agents, Mason Cameron had San Fransisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward linked to the Giants:

“Ward’s overall body of work speaks for itself, as he has posted strong 80.0-plus grades in both 2022 and 2023, showcasing his reliability as a top-tier cornerback, Cameron explained. “The Giants’ secondary desperately needs reinforcements after finishing 26th in team coverage grade last season. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen’s heavy use of Cover-3 (35.6%, eighth-highest in 2024) aligns well with Ward’s strengths. Over his career, he’s allowed just 0.83 yards per coverage snap in Cover-3, making him an ideal candidate to help revitalize New York’s defensive backfield.”

For the reasons Cameron explained, Ward is a perfect scheme fit for the Giants’ defense. The veteran cornerback has been among the best players in the NFL at his position over the last three seasons with San Fransisco. Ward was named a Pro Bowler and a second-team All-Pro in 2023 as he led the NFL with 23 pass defenses.

Ward’s production dipped this season, however, he was dealing with intense struggles in his personal life, which he has admitted affected his performance on the field. As a result, Ward is expected to seek a change of scenery in the 2025 offseason and could be a target for the Giants as a result.

PFF ranks Ward as the No. 13 free agent in the upcoming class and projects that he will sign a three-year, $43.5 million contract worth $14.5 million per season with $25 million guaranteed. This is a steep, yet, affordable figure for the Giants to reach in a contract negotiation. The 2024 season was by far the worst of Ward’s career, however, he is due to bounce back in 2025 and could return to form if signed to be the Giants’ No. 1 cornerback next season.

Talanoa Hufanga would be an upgrade at safety

Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

In addition to Ward, the Giants were also named the “Best Landing Spot” for 49ers free-agent safety Talanoa Hufanga:

“After battling injuries over the past two seasons, Hufanga’s performances have dipped, culminating in a career-low 57.8 overall grade in 2024,” Cameron explained. “At just 26 years old, however, the safety still has time to regain his form and showcase his playmaking ability.

“The Giants, looking to stabilize their secondary, recently hired former Jets safeties coach Marquand Manuel. Manuel has had success with single-high defensive schemes, something the Giants may hope to emulate with Hufanga.”

The Giants’ starting safety tandem currently features Tyler Nubin, the 2024 second-round draft pick whose rookie season was cut short due to an injury, and Jason Pinnock, who is an impending free agent. With Nubin being inexperienced and returning from injury, and with Pinnock potentially leaving in free agency, the Giants need to consider adding more talent at safety in the offseason.

Hufanga is a solid pro with plenty of experience who still has room to grow at only 26 years old. He has played in only 17 games over the last two seasons as injuries have kept him off the field. However, in his last fully healthy season in 2022, Hufanga was named a first-team All-Pro, totaling 97 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, nine pass defenses, and four interceptions.

PFF projects a two-year, $25 million deal paying $12.5 million per season with $16 million guaranteed for Hufanga this offseason. Though that might seem like a lot for the Giants to pay a safety, it is a sneaky need for them this offseason that they should aim to address with an experienced veteran. Hufanga fits the billing.