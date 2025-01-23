Giants need to pull of a miracle with only $32 million in cap space

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are heading into free agency with approximately $32 million in effective cap space, ranking 16th in the NFL. While this may seem manageable at first glance, their financial flexibility is hamstrung by lingering dead money, including the $20 million they’re still paying former quarterback Daniel Jones to play elsewhere.

For a team sitting near the bottom of the league standings, with glaring holes across the roster, this cap situation complicates general manager Joe Schoen’s ability to rebuild effectively.

Effective cap space factors in the cost of signing at least 51 players and accounting for the incoming rookie class, leaving the Giants with limited room for substantial free-agent acquisitions. Unless Schoen opts to backload contracts and push cap hits into future years, the team will need to spend cautiously. But that strategy comes with its own set of risks, particularly for Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, both of whom find themselves firmly on the hot seat. Any misstep in free agency or the draft could accelerate the clock on their tenure.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Prioritizing Needs While Managing Expectations

The Giants have a laundry list of needs heading into the offseason. They require a bridge quarterback, help in the secondary, reinforcements on the offensive line, and depth along the defensive line. A solid bridge quarterback alone will cost at least $10 million on a one-year deal, especially if the team is eyeing a rookie quarterback with the third overall pick in the draft. That move alone would eat up a significant portion (30% at least) of their available cap space.

Finding a reliable cornerback to complement Deonte Banks is another pressing concern, but high-caliber corners don’t come cheap, and the Giants may have to settle for second-tier options. Developing young cornerbacks is a notoriously difficult process, so bringing in a proven veteran would make the most sense. However, given the team’s financial constraints, they may have to dig deeper into the free-agent pool to find a cost-effective solution.

On the defensive line, the draft class offers a promising crop of tackles, allowing the Giants to address that need with a rookie contract rather than spending on a pricey veteran. Similarly, the second round could provide an opportunity to grab another receiver, though the team could still use another WR2 to help support a new set of quarterbacks. The second round of the 2025 NFL Draft could help with that.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A Frugal Approach May Not Satisfy the Clock

With Schoen and Daboll under pressure to deliver results, the temptation to push cap hits into the future looms large. However, doing so would burden the team with financial obligations that could hinder long-term flexibility. If the current regime doesn’t turn things around quickly, it risks leaving the franchise in an unattractive position for its next set of decision-makers.

For now, the Giants appear to be balancing short-term needs with a longer-term vision. While that might buy them some breathing room financially, it does little to inspire confidence that the team can make a substantial leap in 2025. Their best hope lies in landing a quarterback with star potential in the draft and developing a young core around him, while maintaining financial health for a more aggressive approach in 2026.