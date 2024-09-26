How the Giants can take down the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4

Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have a huge game against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, and this Week 4 game could define either team’s seasons the rest of the way. Following a stunning victory over the Cleveland Browns in Week 3, the Giants will be looking to carry that momentum into this NFC East division rivalry matchup and get their season on the right path.

The Giants must take advantage of the Cowboys’ struggling run defense

The Giants will want to get the ground game going against Dallas, as their pass rush led by edge rusher Micah Parsons will make life difficult for quarterback Daniel Jones to operate as well in the passing game.

Running back Devin Singletary has been solid this season with two rushing touchdowns and 197 yards on 42 carries. However, he has also had two costly fumbles, which the Giants would surely like to see cleaned up in Week 4.

In addition, the Cowboys have the lowest-graded run defense in the NFL by PFF with a grade of 29.9. In their first three games this season, Dallas has allowed 557 total yards on the ground, an average of 185.6 per game. They allowed a stunning 274 rushing yards in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3.

The time of possession game will be key in this one. In Week 2 against the Commanders, New York lost the time of possession battle by nearly a quarter’s worth of time, which was a big part of why they were unable to secure a win despite scoring three touchdowns and allowing none.

If the Giants are able to establish a strong run game Thursday night, then they could set the tone and be in a great position to come out victorious.

The Giants must take care of the football in Week 4

Giants’ quarterback Daniel Jones threw two interceptions in Week 1 against the Minnesota Vikings but has not committed a turnover since then. The stronger passing game has resulted in scoring drives for New York, as they have totaled six touchdowns in their last two games.

While Jones has cleaned up his play, the ground game and special teams areas need to do a better job of protecting the football. In Week 3 against the Browns, both of New York’s turnovers came on forced fumbles, one by Eric Gray on the opening kickoff return and another by Singletary in the third quarter that stopped what looked to be a promising Giants’ drive.

The Cowboys’ defense over the years has been known to be exceptional at forcing turnovers, but they have lost a step this season. So far, they have recorded just three takeaways through their first three games, indicating their struggles with containing their opponents’ offense to start the season.

Therefore, the Giants must take advantage of the Cowboys’ defensive struggles and not give away possessions in Week 4. New York has a grand opportunity to secure a massive win against a rival that has taken care of them in recent years, and if they play smart, they could find themselves back in the win column after Thursday’s game.