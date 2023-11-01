How the Giants’ additional draft capital could affect their future

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants pulled off a stunning trade ahead of the deadline, acquiring a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick in exchange for veteran DL Leonard Williams. The added draft capital could have massive effects on Big Blue’s future as they look to rebuild their roster with added flexibility through the draft in the offseason.

The Giants could land two starters in the second round

In each of the past four drafts, the Giants have landed an immediate starter in the second round. John Michael Schmitz, the team’s most recent second-round pick, opened the season as the starting center.

Last year’s round-two selection was WR Wan’Dale Robinson, who quickly became a starter in the offensive lineup before sustaining an injury.

Azeez Ojulari has been one of the team’s two starting edge rushers every season since he was drafted in 2021 (when healthy and on the field, that is).

Xavier McKinney has also been one of the Giants’ two starting safeties ever since he was drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

In 2024, the Giants will enter the draft season with two second-round picks (unless one is traded), giving them an opportunity to grab two immediate, foundational starters in the draft.

Trading for an established star

This past offseason, the Giants acquired Pro Bowl TE Darren Waller for a third-round draft pick. The team was in possession of two third-round picks and sent the later of their two picks to Las Vegas in exchange for Waller. Now, with an extra second in their pocket, Big Blue could take a similar strategy next offseason.

A second-round pick could be traded for an established star in the offseason. Offensive line, defensive line, and wide receiver will be positions of need. A second could easily fetch a starting-caliber player at any one of those positions.

However, it is more likely that the Giants use this pick to build through youth.

Using extra draft capital to trade up in the draft

Finally, the boldest and most daring move that the Giants could make with their added draft capital would be a trade-up in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Giants could package their two second-round picks to get a second first-round pick, allowing them to land two players inside the top 32 picks. Or New York could use the pick to trade up in the first round — especially if they are eyeing a quarterback.

Having an additional second-round pick to use in a trade could be the difference between the Giants settling on the best quarterback available with the fifth overall pick and trading up to select the quarterback you want with the third overall pick.

Despite signing a lengthy contract this past offseason, it seems like Daniel Jones’ future is anything but secure. At 2-6, Big Blue’s season is spiraling out of control, which could place them in prime position to draft one of the elite quarterback prospects at the top of the next draft class. It seems to be an option New York would consider, and having extra draft picks to package into a trade will make the move for a rookie quarterback that much easier.