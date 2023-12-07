Has Giants’ Tommy DeVito won starting QB role for the remainder of the season?

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After Tommy DeVito got the start over Tyrod Taylor in Week 14, New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll saw enough to award the rookie quarterback the starting gig for their next game against the Green Bay Packers. Can DeVito do enough against the Packers to remain as the starter to close out the year?

Giants: DeVito Has Done Enough to Edge Out Taylor For Starting Role

Per Jordan Raanan of ESPN, DeVito had this to say about continuing as the starter under center for the Giants and how he’ll approach the responsibility:

“I’m happy about it, but at the same time it’s a job. You still have to go out and perform. It’s not like you’re at the top now, which I’m completely far from, but I’m just going to go out and get better each and every day and try to earn the respect of my teammates, my coaches and try to do that every play,” DeVito said.

DeVito now has stark competition with Taylor nipping at his heels. The last time Taylor was seen on the field, he had led the Giants to a 1-1 record and got the ball rolling after an ugly 2-5 start. Taylor was upset about losing out on the starting role.

DeVito has been on fire during the Giants’ current two-game win streak. He’s thrown for 437 passing yards and four touchdowns in that span. More impressively, he’s posted a rating above 100 in both games and though he was sacked a combined 15 times, still managed to average a 68.6 percent completion percentage.

DeVito Has a Recent Track Record That Suggests He Can Maintain His Current Level of Play

The rookie talent won Pepsi Rookie of the Year in Week 12 for his performance against the Washington Commanders. He has gradually improved week-by-week and has made good on coach Daboll’s expressed confidence in his ability to mature with time.

DeVito will have the chance to further cement his role as starter against a stingy Packers secondary allowing the third-fewest passing touchdowns per game (13), though they aren’t much of a threat in the interceptions department.

DeVito will need to continue to build on his progression and maintain a high completion percentage to win over the fair of coach Daboll for the rest of the 2023 campaign. Should he regress, Taylor has the mobility and the ball security to fill his shoes and lead the Giants’ offense.