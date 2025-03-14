Giants won’t ‘bypass’ star Colorado QB prospect with No. 3 pick if they miss out on veteran

Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

The New York Giants have been linked to Colorado QB prospect Shedeur Sanders throughout the pre-draft process. General manager Joe Schoen personally attended several Colorado football games and practices during the season, which many took as him expressing his significant interest in Sanders. However, this offseason, the goal for the Giants has been to sign a veteran quarterback.

The Giants are “waiting” on Aaron Rodgers to make a decision on where he will sign for the 2025 season. They are hoping it’s with them, but that’s no guarantee as the Pittsburgh Steelers are also heavily pursuing the four-time MVP. Meanwhile, they have hosted visits with QBs Russell Wilson and Joe Flacco — Plan B and Plan C in this scenario.

If the Giants somehow miss out on both Rodgers and Wilson, then the likelihood of them pursuing Sanders with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft increases.

Giants reportedly won’t bypass Shedeur Sanders at No. 3 if they don’t sign Rodgers/Wilson

During a Thursday morning appearance on “Get Up,” ESPN’s Field Yates stated that the Giants will not pass up on Sanders with the third overall pick if they are unable to secure Rodgers or Wilson (h/t Bleacher Report):

“The New York Giants at No. 3, with a head coach and a GM that are on the hot seat going into this year, are not going to bypass Shedeur Sanders at third overall if he is there and they do not already have a veteran option at the level of Russell Wilson or Aaron Rodgers,” Yates said (20-minute mark).

If Flacco winds up being New York’s veteran quarterback signing, then the expectation would be for them to draft a quarterback early and have that rookie sit behind Flacco for a short while before becoming the starter. At this stage in his career, Flacco is not necessarily a player that a team wants starting 17 games.

There is perhaps an even more intriguing takeaway from Yates’s comments. The common thought is that, even if the Giants do sign Wilson or Rodgers, they would still be in play to draft a quarterback. Yates seems to imply that they are only still in the quarterback market if they do not sign Wilson or Rodgers.

They very well could still draft a quarterback, even if they do sign one of their two desired veterans. However, the option of drafting the best player available becomes open to the Giants if they do land Rodgers or Wilson.