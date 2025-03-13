Giants host tier 2 free agent quarterback on visit

Credit: Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants are leaving no stone unturned in their search for a veteran quarterback, hosting multiple free agents as they try to stabilize the most important position on the roster. With a meeting already scheduled with Russell Wilson on Friday, the team surprisingly met with veteran Joe Flacco on Thursday, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

Joe Flacco Still Has Something Left in the Tank

At 40 years old, Flacco isn’t the long-term solution, but he’s shown he can still play at a solid level when given the right conditions. This past season, he started seven games for the Indianapolis Colts, throwing for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions while completing 65.3% of his passes.

If stretched out over a full 17-game season, those numbers would project to 4,267 yards and 29 touchdowns—numbers that would have put him among the better quarterbacks in the league. While he doesn’t bring mobility, Flacco still possesses great arm strength and experience reading defenses, making him a potential stopgap if the Giants strike out on their top targets.

Russell Wilson Visit Looms Large

While Flacco presents a fallback plan, Wilson or Rodgers remains the Giants’ preferred veteran option. The 35-year-old signal caller is coming off a season in which he threw for 2,752 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’s still mobile, has a strong resume, and could be a competent bridge quarterback if New York isn’t sold on drafting a rookie.

However, the Giants aren’t the only team in the mix. Wilson has drawn interest from multiple teams, including the Cleveland Browns, making Friday’s meeting an important one for the Giants’ offseason plans.

What’s the Backup Plan?

If Wilson lands elsewhere, and the Giants aren’t sold on Flacco, they may have to pivot to lower-tier options like Jameis Winston. Neither is an ideal answer, but with the market moving quickly and teams in need of quarterbacks, New York has to make a move soon.

With uncertainty surrounding the position, the Giants could also explore drafting a quarterback early in the 2025 NFL Draft. The third overall pick gives them an opportunity to land a future franchise signal caller, but if they miss out on Wilson, there’s a real chance they enter the season with an uninspiring bridge option while waiting for their rookie to develop.