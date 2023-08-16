Giants’ Wink Martindale expecting substantial results from 2nd year pass rusher

Sep 26, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in action during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are geared up to make considerable advancements on the defensive front in the upcoming 2023 season. With a freshly adopted scheme under the guidance of coordinator Wink Martindale, the Giants are focusing on man coverage while intensifying the pressure on quarterbacks.

Martindale’s Strategic Game Plan

For Martindale, success boils down to a numbers game. By ensuring that his cornerbacks effectively hold up in man coverage, he’s in a position to dispatch more blitzers and provoke errors from opposing passers.

Central to this strategy is a strong performance from his front four. These players are tasked with beating their competitors and causing chaos in the offensive backfield. At the forefront of this defense is second-year pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Kayvon Thibodeaux: A Rising Star for the Giants

Thibodeaux, fresh off a commendable rookie year, recorded impressive stats: 45 tackles, 29 stops, 45 total pressures, four sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 29 hurries. With a mere 6.8% missed tackle rate and having forced two fumbles, he only conceded 22 yards in coverage from four targets.

After assessing his game tapes, it’s evident he has vast untapped potential. Martindale’s expectations of Thibodeaux are sky-high. As reported by Pat Leonard of the NYDN, Martindale expressed, “I expect him to be at the top of everything, and so do we.” Highlighting Thibodeaux’s practice performance during the joint sessions with the Detroit Lions, Martindale commended his ability to cause and recover fumbles.

While some critics hinted at Thibodeaux’s occasional lax in effort, Martindale’s comments didn’t echo those sentiments. Instead, he emphasized Thibodeaux’s contributions and the pivotal role he envisions for him, even addressing him publicly in front of the entire defense.

Draft Speculations and Thibodeaux’s Rising Graph

In the previous year’s draft process, there were rumors surrounding Thibodeaux’s commitment levels, with some indicating potential red flags. Despite these speculations, the Giants saw the talent and secured him as the 5th overall pick. He was earlier projected by many as the No. 1 pick.

Thibodeaux’s potential is clear: an All-Pro caliber player showcasing robust run-stopping metrics and exceptional skills in rushing the quarterback.

Earning the moniker “The Closer” for his clutch performances in the 4th quarter as a rookie, Thibodeaux’s charisma is tailor-made for the competitive New York media scene. Pairing this with his on-field achievements, Thibodeaux aims to build upon his rookie season’s success.