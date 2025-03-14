Giants wide receiver hopes franchise signs superstar free-agent quarterback

Credit: Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wide receiver Darius Slayton is all for the New York Giants adding superstar free agent quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Giants: Darius Slayton holds Aaron Rodgers in high regard

Per NBC Sports’ Mike Florio, when asked about the prospects of playing with Rodgers, Slayton responded:

“Personally, I think he is probably the greatest quarterback ever,” Slayton said. “I have a ton of respect for him.”

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The veteran Giants pass catcher continued by saying this about playing with another future Hall-of-Fame QB:

“Selfishly, he’s been known of having a great deep ball, so I love that,” Slayton said. “Other than that he’s someone who has won in this league and has played well for a long time. He showed last year he still has gas in the tank. If he’s who we bring in, we’ll embrace him and do our best to rally around him.”

Giants: Slayton could pair nicely with Rodgers

The first all-time great quarterback Slayton played with was Eli Manning in 2019. Rodgers would be the second. The four-time NFL MVP has been linked to the Giants as a viable bridge QB. Rodgers, 41, still played great football in 2024, amassing 3,897 passing yards with a 28-11 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

In the event that he takes his talents to New York for next season, the former Super Bowl champion would have two strong receivers to pass to. Slayton is a perennial threat to reach 700-plus REC yards. Rookie WR Malik Nabers is a star in the making, posting 1,204 REC yards in 2024.

Thus, the Giants are one of a select few teams that could snag Rodgers, along with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He’d give Slayton and Big Blue the best chance to rebound from their 3-14 record from last year.