The New York Giants want to be physical, annoying, and tough to play against. Cam Skattebo fits that vision almost too cleanly.

He runs angry. He invites contact. He gives the offense a little bit of that old-school edge John Harbaugh clearly wants baked into the identity.

The question is not whether Skattebo has the right mentality. The question is whether the ankle lets him be the same player when the Giants open against Dallas.

Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Skattebo is saying the right things

Skattebo is working back from a broken right fibula and dislocated right ankle, but he sounded confident during a Giants fan event. AP, via FOX Sports, had him saying, “Week 1, I’ll be ready to go.”

The Giants will gladly take that confidence. It also does not erase the reality of the injury.

Lower-body injuries are different for running backs. You can be cleared, conditioned, and mentally ready, but the first real test comes when a defender folds into your legs or you have to cut through a tiny lane without thinking about the joint.

Skattebo has to get back to trusting it fully.

The rookie sample was loud

Before the injury, Skattebo gave the Giants a real jolt. He produced 617 scrimmage yards and seven touchdowns on 125 touches through eight games, bringing a tone the offense had been missing for years.

That matters because the Giants are not building a finesse offense. Between Harbaugh’s influence, the addition of Greg Roman as run game coordinator, and the way this roster is coming together, the ground game is supposed to be the engine.

The Giants already have Tyrone Tracy, who gives them speed and open-field juice. Devin Singletary is still a useful veteran. But Skattebo is the tone-setter if he is right.

His recovery carries real weight because of it.

The Giants need options early

The Giants can talk all offseason about being a physical offense with an elite rushing ceiling, but September will test how real that identity is.

If Skattebo is limited, Tracy may have to carry more early-down work than the team wants. Singletary can handle snaps, but he is not the same kind of hammer. The whole rotation looks better when Skattebo is absorbing punishment and forcing linebackers to make business decisions.

His confidence is a great sign. No doubt.

The Giants still need to be smart. They cannot assume the old version shows up just because Skattebo believes he will. If he is close to full strength by Week 1, this offense can start the season with a nasty edge. If not, Harbaugh may have to wait a bit before the run-first identity truly bites.