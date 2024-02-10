Giants: What a ‘historic’ deal for Chicago’s No. 1 pick could look like

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants currently hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, likely placing them out of range for the class’s top quarterback prospects. If they want to land their preferred prospect at the position, some speculate that the Giants would need to trade all the way up to the No. 1 overall pick in the draft to land their guy.

The Chicago Bears currently hold the first pick, however, and it would reportedly take a “historical haul” for them to move out of the spot, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport. What would that historical haul look like if the Giants were to move up for the top pick?

What the Giants would need to trade to the Bears for a move to the No. 1 overall pick

Trading for the first-overall selection is never cheap, but the price tag seems to be elevated this year due to the talent possessed by this class’s top quarterbacks, such as USC’s Caleb Williams. The Bears are expected to take Williams with their first pick, but if they decide to forego such an opportunity, they will need some legitimate persuading.

Last year, the Bears traded down from No. 1 overall with the Carolina Panthers, receiving the No. 9 overall pick, a late-second-round pick (No. 61), a 2024 first-round selection (this year’s No. 1 overall), and a 2025 second-round pick, along with WR D.J. Moore in return.

The package Chicago received for trading down last year was arguably a “historic haul,” but the price tag this offseason seems to be even higher for the No. 1 pick. Based on last year’s exchange, plus the added value of this year’s pick, a trade between the Giants and Bears for the first-overall pick in the draft would probably look something like this:

Giants receive: No. 1 overall pick

Bears receive: No. 6 overall pick, No. 39, No. 47, 2025 first-round pick, 2025 second-round pick, 2026 first-round pick, WR Darius Slayton

Two firsts and two seconds plus a starting-caliber player got the deal done last year. But this year, it could take three firsts and three seconds plus another starting-caliber player to land the first-overall pick.

This steep price tag will deter nearly every team interested in moving up to No. 1. But if the Giants are determined to land the first-overall pick, general manager Joe Schoen better be prepared to part ways with a significant amount of assets.