Giants will need to give up ‘historic haul’ to land No. 1 overall pick

If the New York Giants want their quarterback of choice, they will have to give up a substantial amount of draft capital to even have a chance at moving up to the 1st overall pick.

Giants’ Draft Strategy and Quarterback Hunt

The Giants could have their sights set on a player like Caleb Williams out of USC, but mortgaging their future on a singular player is certainly a risk.

General Manager Joe Schoen may have no choice but to either consider the second tier of quarterbacks, hoping to develop a player during the 2024 season, or pray that one of the top passers slips through the cracks and falls to 6th overall. It’s possible that Jayden Daniels out of LSU or Drake Maye out of UNC could fall a few spots, but it is unlikely, given that the top three drafting teams all need quarterbacks.

Navigating the Draft’s Top Picks

According to Ian Rapoport, the Bears would need to be blown away by a potential offer even to consider moving out, which certainly suggests the Giants will be taking a playmaker.

“Chicago would need a historic haul of draft picks and overall compensation to move off the first pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, sources say. In the words of one source, it would have to be ‘crazy.'”

A deal of this magnitude would likely include multiple first round picks in the future and possibly a player ready to make an impact now on a rookie contract.

Weighing Alternatives and Future Plans

The Giants might be better off drafting a star receiver like Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze, even trying to trade back up into the first round to draft J.J. McCarthy out of Michigan as a developmental piece. The future is certainly up in the air for Big Blue, especially since general manager Schoen needs more time to continue developing the roster and may not have more than one year to assemble a winning team.

Owner John Mara has been shuffling head coaches every two years, so this is the first time over the last seven years or so that he decided to stick with a head coach for a third campaign. The hope is Brian Daboll can turn things around after a disappointing 2023 season, but the Giants need a substantial amount of talent and have Daniel Jones’ contract to work around.