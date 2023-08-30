Giants’ waiver wire position doesn’t suggest they will land high-upside talent

Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants finalized their 53-man roster on Tuesday, preparing themselves for the regular season. The roster is, however, a fluid situation as the team will be surveying the waiver wire for talent on Wednesday morning. New York will undoubtedly put in some claims, hoping to add depth at positions of need. However, holding the 26th priority on the waiver wire, it does not seem likely Big Blue will be able to land any high-upside talent.

Giants hold 26th waiver-wire position

There is expected to be a fair amount of talent that shakes free on the waiver wire this year as many teams around the NFL made surprising cuts on cut day. However, with Big Blue having such a low priority, they are unlikely to be as active in making claims as they were last year.

In 2022, the Giants were fifth in waiver priority after finishing the 2021 season with a 4-13 record. This year, New York is 26th due to their improved record at 9-7-1.

General manager Joe Schoen has demonstrated an eye for talent on the waiver wire, landing starting WR Isaiah Hodgins and starting SS Jason Pinnock off waivers last year. He will be hoping to find another diamond in the rough this year, however, with such a low waiver priority, Schoen will likely be looking for talented depth pieces, rather than impactful starters.

Waiver claims will be processed on Wednesday afternoon

All waiver claims must be made before noon on Wednesday. The claims will then be processed and teams will know which players are landing where shortly after. The Giants will be hoping to add depth at key positions of need today, including offensive tackle and linebacker.