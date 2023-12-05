Giants waive QB Matt Barkley amid Tyrod Taylor’s return

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

With Tyrod Taylor’s return to practice, the New York Giants have waived stand-in backup quarterback Matt Barkley as the team prepares to return to action after their current bye week.

Giants Cut Barkley to Make Room For Taylor on 53-Man Roster

Barkley was signed on Oct. 31. He was called up to the active roster on Nov. 8 after Daniel Jones went down with a torn ACL and Taylor was hospitalized with a rib injury. The quarterback depth chart became thin with rookie third-stringer Tommy DeVito being promoted to the active roster, and the starting rotation shortly after in Week 9.

Though he was on the roster for the last four games of the Giants’ schedule, Barkley did not taste any action on the field. Barkley last played in Week 17 of the 2020 NFL season for the Buffalo Bills. He completed six passes for 164 yards.

Barkley Can Resign to Giants’ Practice Squad As Season Draws to a Close

New York now has two healthy quarterbacks with Jones expected to be out until training camp next Summer. According to Josh Alper of NBC Sports, Barkley’s run with the team may not be over altogether:

“Barkley can re-sign to the practice squad if he clears waivers and it seems likely that the Giants would keep a third quarterback on hand given the injuries that have sidelined Taylor and Daniel Jones this season.”

Keeping Barkley in the fold for the remainder of the season would give the Giants a familiar security blanket in the event that Taylor or DeVito goes down. The Giants are winners of two straight and will face the Green Bay Packers this coming Sunday, Dec. 10.