Giants waive preseason standout QB

Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants are reportedly waiving preseason standout QB Tommy DeVito ahead of the 4 PM roster-cut deadline. DeVito spent the summer as the team’s third-string quarterback and stood out throughout the preseason, but ultimately was unable to secure himself a spot on the final 53-man roster. The Giants will hold just two quarterbacks on the roster this season with the hope that DeVito will clear waivers and land on their practice squad.

Giants waive QB Tommy DeVito

DeVito is an undrafted rookie who played quarterback for Syracuse from 2017-2021 before spending his final collegiate season at Illinois. In the 2022 season, DeVito passed for 2,650 yards, 15 touchdowns, and four interceptions to go along with six rushing touchdowns.

This summer, DeVito was attempting to fight his way onto the roster as the third-team backup behind QBs Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor. Ultimately, Taylor beat DeVito for the second-string quarterback job, earning the roster spot behind Jones.

DeVito did his best to make the roster, turning in a solid preseason campaign. He completed 43 passes on 63 attempts in three preseason games, totaling 453 passing yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions. DeVito exhibited traits of a developmental quarterback this summer and New York is hoping they will be able to sign him to their practice squad.