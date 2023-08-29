Giants waive fan-favorite running back in favor of veteran

The New York Giants face a 4 PM deadline on Tuesday to trim their roster down to 53 players. The team has already started making cuts, saying goodbye to several training camp and preseason talents. However, a tightly contested position battle has emerged among the running backs, leaving everyone guessing who will make the cut.

The Barkley and Gray Certainties

Saquon Barkley’s spot on the roster is unquestionably secure, and recent fifth-round draft pick Eric Gray from Oklahoma also seems to have a guaranteed place. Yet, there was chatter that undrafted free agent Jashaum Corbin, hailing from Florida State, had a fighting chance to make the team.

The Corbin vs. Breida Showdown

Despite not playing this preseason, veteran Matt Breida was the Giants’ pick, beating out Corbin (per Pat Leonard of NYDN), who had a respectable preseason showing. Corbin boasted 16 carries for 51 yards and a touchdown over three preseason games. He also averaged 3.2 yards per attempt and had a long run of 33 yards, flashing his potential explosiveness.

Experience Trumps Potential

Corbin, although showcasing promise during training camp, has never seen a snap in an NFL regular-season game. In contrast, Breida has a wealth of experience, having played six NFL seasons with four different teams, including a stint with the Buffalo Bills in 2021 under Brian Daboll and GM Joe Schoen.

The Giants Went With Experience

Breida’s stats speak volumes about his capabilities. Last year alone, he accumulated 220 yards on 54 attempts, averaging a solid 4.1 yards per carry. His receiving stats are also noteworthy; he caught 20 passes on 25 targets for 118 yards, scoring one rushing touchdown. His 80% catch rate suggests that he’s a versatile asset, which undoubtedly influenced the Giants’ decision.

The Financial Factor

Breida’s career numbers, surpassing 2,500 yards with an average of 4.8 yards per attempt, demonstrate undeniable value, especially considering his efficient contract. Slated to earn just $1.4 million for the 2024 season, he seems like a bargain, particularly given his solid performance when Saquon Barkley was sidelined in 2022.

Corbin’s Future: A Spot on the Practice Squad?

While Breida has won this particular battle, the Giants haven’t given up on Corbin. They hope he will pass through waivers to join the practice squad, providing a solid backup option that could be elevated to the main roster at any point during the upcoming season.