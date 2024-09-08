Giants vs Vikings Week 1 Score Predictions & Key Matchups

Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

The New York Giants are set to face off against the Minnesota Vikings at 1 PM EST today, kicking off the start of the 2024-25 regular season. This is a special, commemorative season for Big Blue as they enter year 100 as a franchise. The G-Men will aim to get their special season off to a hot start and beat a Vikings team surrounded by question marks.

Giants vs Vikings Key Matchups To Watch

1. Sam Darnold vs the Giants’ Pass Rush

Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Darnold will be under center for the Vikings, filling in as the starter after rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy went down with a season-ending knee injury. A former top-three pick, Darnold has become a career backup journeyman. Throughout his career, he has struggled to perform well under pressure and is prone to turning the ball over when under duress.

Meanwhile, the Giants have built a scary pass-rushing trio in EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, DT Dexter Lawrence, and newly-acquired EDGE Brian Burns. Those three combined for 24 sacks and 149 pressures last season. Getting pressure on Darnold will be the Giants’ key to winning this game.

2. Justin Jefferson vs the Giants’ Secondary

Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

Justin Jefferson is arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL. The All-Pro weapon racked up 1,074 yards and five touchdowns in only 10 games played last season. No matter who is throwing him the ball, Jefferson is bound to be among the NFL’s most productive offensive skill position players.

Few NFL teams have the defensive talent to match up with Jefferson, and the Giants don’t seem to be one of them. Their top cornerback is Deonte Banks, who is entering just his second season in the NFL. Opposite Banks, there is no clear-cut starting CB2 in the G-Men’s secondary. Jefferson is primed for a big start to his season.

3. Daniel Jones vs Vikings DC Brian Flores

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

The last time Daniel Jones faced the Vikings’ defense was back in 2022 in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Jones led the Giants to a victory behind an impressive 301-yard, two-touchdown passing performance in Minnesota. However, that Vikings defense was among the worst in the NFL that season, and that is not expected to be the case for the unit this time around.

The Vikings’ defense is now led by new defensive coordinator Brian Flores. The former head coach and four-time Super Bowl-winning assistant is among the brightest defensive minds in the NFL. He knows how to dial up pressure and sends tantalizing blitz packages into the face of opposing quarterbacks. Jones has a new weapon to throw the ball to in rookie first-round pick Malik Nabers. But will his newly constructed offensive line hold up?

Giants vs Vikings Score Prediction

This should be an intriguing battle between the Vikings and the Giants. Both teams are hoping to bounce back after missing the playoffs last season and aiming to get their season started on the right note in Week 1.

While the Giants’ offense is much-improved on paper, it might take them a little bit of time to get going — especially against a Flores-led Vikings defense. But ultimately, Jones and Nabers should be able to get enough points up against a bruised-and-battered Vikings team while the G-Men’s pass rush disrupts Darnold and secures a win.

Final Score Prediction: Giants 17–10 Vikings