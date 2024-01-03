Giants veteran WR preparing his next game as his last in New York

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Giants gear up to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in the final week of the regular season, veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard prepares for what could be his last time in the Giants’ locker room at Metlife Stadium.

Despite battling through injuries and playing in struggling offenses throughout his career, Shepard has maintained a positive outlook. Even though he did remain healthy this season, his usage on the field has been disappointing, with only seven catches for 39 yards and one touchdown in 14 games.

Nevertheless, Shepard remains proud of his accomplishments throughout his career with Big Blue, having accumulated 369 catches, 4,077 yards, and 23 touchdowns.

Is there a potential comeback for Sterling Shepard on another team?

With the emergence of younger receivers like Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson, the 30-year-old recognizes that his time with the Giants may be coming to an end. However, he does not rule out the possibility of continuing his football journey with another team.

When asked if he possesses the physical ability to perform at a high level, Shepard acknowledges that he does feel like himself again, and while this season did not provide him with sufficient opportunities to showcase his true potential, playing next season is still on the table for him.

Is returning as a coach an option for Shepard?

As Shepard contemplates his future, the idea of transitioning into coaching surfaces. As a fan favorite and a prominent presence in the locker room, many believe Shepard would excel as a wide receiver coach.

However, he recognizes that pursuing a coaching career would come at the cost of spending less time with his family, so it’s ultimately a decision he needs to discuss with his loved ones.

Shepard has cherished his time with the Giants

As Shepard faces the inevitable conclusion of his time in New York, he understands that “not everyone has that Strahan story, leaving with a ring on their finger.”

Nonetheless, he has cherished every minute of being a Giant and has left an indelible mark on the hearts of the team’s fanbase — truly exemplifying the mantra “Once a Giant, always a Giant.”