Giants veteran camp receiver could sneak his way onto the roster

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

With training camp nearing its end and preseason games just around the bend, the New York Giants are facing critical decisions about their roster. Among the intriguing possibilities is veteran wide receiver Cole Beasley, who may find his way onto the active roster for Week 1.

Cole Beasley: The New Addition

The 34-year-old Cole Beasley, who signed a one-year deal with the Giants earlier this offseason, has had an inconsistent journey in recent times. In 2022, he struggled to find playing time, participating in only four games combined for the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers and catching just six passes. This follows a remarkable 967-yard season with the Bills in 2020, where he was one of their most reliable slot receivers.

Offseason Offensive Upgrades for the Giants

The Giants have been aggressive in upgrading their offense during the offseason. They acquired tight end Darren Waller via trade and drafted the training camp standout receiver, Jalin Hyatt. These additions aim to bolster an offense that was lackluster in the passing game last year.

Beasley’s Potential Role: Experience in the WR Room

Cole Beasley was brought in primarily to add depth to the wide receiver room. However, his veteran experience and proven performance as a slot receiver may earn him more playing time than initially expected, at least at the start of the season. While he may not become the Giants’ WR1, his play during camp and preseason could quickly elevate his status within the team.

Impact on Daniel Jones

This season marks the first time in quarterback Daniel Jones’ career that he has steady options at the wide receiver position. Although the team still lacks a true star receiver, Beasley could stand out among a young and talented group, providing a consistent and reliable option for Jones.

A Season of Possibilities

The signing of Cole Beasley offers the New York Giants more than just a backup option; it provides a seasoned player with the potential to play a significant role in their offense. His integration into the team and performance in the coming weeks will be pivotal in determining the full extent of his contribution.

Whether he emerges as a leading figure in the Giants’ receiver landscape or serves as a valuable support player, Beasley’s experience and skill could make a notable difference in the Giants’ passing game this season. As fans eagerly await the kickoff, Beasley’s journey with the Giants adds an exciting subplot to follow in the team’s quest to improve and succeed in the upcoming NFL season.

Follow this writer on X/Twitter: @DylanBacker_