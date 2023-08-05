Giants: 5 players standing out at training camp

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

As the New York Giants gear up for their first preseason game next week, training camp so far has painted a positive picture, with several players making their mark. The team’s rookie class, led by standout Jalin Hyatt, has already made a significant impact. However, much work remains to be done, and the Giants’ coaching staff is eager to witness these performances in live action.

Here’s a closer look at five players who have stood out at the Giants’ training camp:

1. Tre Hawkins: The Exciting Rookie

The player generating the most buzz during training camp has been sixth-round rookie Tre Hawkins from Old Dominion. Possessing the requisite traits for NFL success, Hawkins is awaiting experience against top-tier talent. With his impressive performance, defensive coordinator Wink Martindale has started giving him first-team reps, which has pushed Adoree Jackson into the slot and brought in Deonte Banks on the outside.

Though Hawkins is unlikely to secure a starting role immediately, his potential could make him the first reserve, even offering a chance to fight his way into the starting eleven in the future.

2. Jason Pinnock: Stepping up as Strong Safety

The Giants opted against major upgrades at strong safety, betting on third-year defensive back Jason Pinnock to fill that role. The 24-year-old, a former Jets fifth-round pick, played 473 snaps last year for the Giants, demonstrating his solid tackling skills.

With strong tackling grades, his ability as a reliable run-stopper and in coverage, combined with a strong first week of camp, sets him as a potential starter.

3. Parris Campbell: The Low-Key Free Agent Signing

The Giants’ low-key signing of Parris Campbell, a former Indianapolis Colt, could prove to be a game-changer. Despite a past marred by injuries, Campbell enjoyed his best season in 2022. The departure of Richie James opened up the slot position, and Campbell seems to be a perfect fit on an incentive-laden deal.

With general manager Joe Schoen convincing players to bet on themselves, Campbell could end up being a valuable acquisition.

4. Jalin Hyatt: The Explosive Receiver

Hyatt, a third-round pick, dropped due to concerns over his route running. However, he has shown promising signs, with crisp routes and quick speed, clocking 24 mph on several occasions.

With an impressive record of 15 touchdowns and an average of 18.9 yards per reception last year at Tennessee, Hyatt brings an explosive element to the Giants’ passing game.

5. Daniel Jones: Cool and Collected Quarterback

In his first year under the guidance of Mike Kafka and Brian Daboll, quarterback Daniel Jones has been a picture of composure in the pocket during training camp. His deep throws, far more frequent than in previous years, hint at what fans can expect in the upcoming season.

Having secured a lucrative contract, Jones can now focus on improving, a departure from his job-fighting stance last season. With the Giants setting the stage for offensive prowess, Jones is expected to make significant strides in multiple categories this season.