Giants’ versatile linebacker shocked by ‘confusing’ lack of playing time in Week 1

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants made a surprising personnel decision in Week 1, phasing linebacker/defensive back Isaiah Simmons out of the game plan. The versatile defender played a crucial role in the Giants’ defense last season, however, he was absent from the lineup in the team’s season opener — a decision that left Simmons frustrated.

Isaiah Simmons expresses his frustration with the Giants’ coaching decision

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Simmons reacted to the team’s decision to keep him out of the lineup in Week 1, expressing his confusion by the coaching staff’s decision:

“It’s frustrating, just like with that being my first time really dealing with that,” Simmons said, per Ryan Novozinsky of North Jersey. “I think that’s the first time in my life not being in a defensive gameplan. It was a little frustrating. Ultimately, I’m just trying to trust the process. Hopefully they know what they’re doing more than I think I know what I’m doing.

“I feel like there’s a lot of different ways I can help the guys… Not being in the game plan is frustrating as hell, but I’m controlling what I can control right now.”

The Giants traded for Simmons last summer at the end of the preseason. He went on to play a rather significant role in the defense, being on the field for 33% of the team’s defensive snaps (377 total). Simmons totaled 50 combined tackles in his first season with Big Blue, added two tackles for loss, and even snagged an interception which he returned for a touchdown.

When asked why he thinks the coaching staff made the decision to leave him out of the game plan, Simmons did not have an answer:

“I’m not really sure why,” Simmons said per Novozinsky. “I believe that’s above my paygrade. I don’t know why — I wish I knew, but I don’t… I was pretty shocked. I thought I had one of the better camps of my career. I was really excited about this year. It’s also a long season, but it was shocking. I was shocked.”

Leaving him out of the lineup was a shocking decision that surprised Simmons and Giants fans alike. He could see more playing time in Week 2 against the Washington Commanders, the team he recorded his pick-six against last season. Simmons’ athleticism and coverage skills from the linebacker position could match up well against the Commanders’ offense which features a dual-threat rookie quarterback in Jayden Daniels.

Giants DC Shane Bowen is excited about Simmons’ frustration

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

According to Pat Leonard of the NY Daily News, defensive coordinator Shane Bowen reacted to Simmons’ comments while speaking with the media on Thursday morning. He told reporters that he is glad Simmons is frustrated and that the fifth-year defender is letting it show in practice. Bowen also said he expects Simmons to play in Week 2.

It seems like the Giants gave Simmons’ snaps to their rookie cornerback

Credit: Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

This summer, the Giants had Simmons primarily practicing at nickel cornerback. Throughout his career, Simmons has primarily played both linebacker and safety. The full-time switch to the slot cornerback position was a precarious one, especially considering the G-Men drafted a talented nickel cornerback in the third round of this year’s draft.

During the offseason, Simmons’ projected role in the defense was described as a “money” defender, which is essentially a cash linebacker/big defensive back who lines up in the box on nickel and dime personnel packages. Instead, it seemed like third-round rookie Dru Phillips played that role in Week 1.

Phillips logged 13 of his 16 snaps at nickel cornerback but did play close to the box and even lined up in the box as a linebacker for one snap. On that snap, he made a tackle for loss against the run. This is the position that Simmons was expected to play, but instead, it was filled by Phillips in Week 1, and the rookie delivered an excellent performance.

Dru Phillips was a major bright spot for the Giants' defense in Week 1.



The rookie slot cornerback posted:

– 4 total tackles, 1 TFL, 1 FF

– Played only 16 snaps



Here's a cut-up of every play he was involved in on Sunday. Some really impressive plays on his film. pic.twitter.com/UcASpBCYzm — Anthony Rivardo (@Anthony_Rivardo) September 10, 2024

As the Giants readjust their defense following a disappointing Week 1 performance, it will be interesting to see what role both Simmons and Phillips play in Week 2. It’s a long season, and plenty of adjustments will be made, but the Giants should consider finding ways to utilize the talents of Simmons as he is a truly versatile defender who turned in a career year with Big Blue last season.