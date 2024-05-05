Giants trade up for a quarterback in way-too-early 2025 mock draft

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants reportedly attempted to trade up to the No. 3 overall pick in this year’s draft with their eyes on UNC quarterback Drake Maye. However, their attempts were unsuccessful as Maye went No. 3 to the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Giants landed an elite playmaker in Malik Nabers at No. 6, but left their quarterback position shrouded in mystery.

It’s a make or break year for Daniel Jones

East Rutherford, NJ October 22, 2023 — Daniel Jones of the Giants on the sidelines in the second half. The NY Giants host the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on October 22, 2023. Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Daniel Jones is the Giants’ expected starter under center this season despite the team’s attempts to draft his replacement in April. Jones seemed unbothered by the team’s interest in drafting a quarterback, telling the media he is focused on what he can control.

But Jones is entering tumultuous waters this season. His 2023 campaign was plagued by injuries and ultimately cut short by an ACL tear in Week 9. He didn’t play particularly well when he was on the field either, tossing just two touchdowns to six interceptions in six starts.

Considering their attempts to draft a quarterback, the Giants have clearly lost some level of confidence in Jones’s ability to be their long-term answer at quarterback. Ultimately, if Jones doesn’t bounce back with an excellent 2024 season, the Giants will likely be aggressive in finding his replacement in the 2025 offseason.

ESPN’s Jordan Reid predicts Giants will trade up for a QB in 2025

Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen speaks during a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

In a recent 2025 mock draft, ESPN’s Jorden Reid gave his early first-round predictions and had the Giants making an ultra-aggressive move to draft a quarterback. Reid had the G-Men trading up from pick No. 4 to the first-overall draft choice with the Carolina Panthers, drafting Georgia quarterback Carson Beck to replace Daniel Jones.

Reid noted Big Blue’s interest in this year’s quarterback class and pointed toward the lack of guaranteed money remaining on Jones’s contract next year as an additional reason why quarterback could be the pick in 2025:

“The Giants showed some faith in Daniel Jones recapturing his 2022 form off his torn ACL this season by passing on the quarterbacks still on the board at No. 6 last week (although they reportedly tried to trade up for one of the top three passers),” Reid wrote. “But things could change by this time next year, especially since there will be no more guaranteed money on Jones’ contract.”

While it’s difficult to project a blockbuster draft trade one year out, Reid noted that there is precedent for a deal like this to take shape:

“We don’t know which team will actually have the No. 1 pick next year, but I could certainly see the Giants making a call to whoever it is to try to get there. The No. 1 slot has been traded only 13 times during the common draft era (since 1967), but the Panthers might make it back-to-back years if things fall this way. The Giants would have to package something in the ballpark of a second-rounder and their 2026 first-rounder — but it’s too early to map all of that out.”

Giants land Georgia QB Carson Beck in ESPN’s projected mock trade

Dec 30, 2023; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Carson Beck (15) practices before the game against the Florida State Seminoles for the 2023 Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

The 2025 draft class won’t have a Caleb Williams — meaning a consensus No. 1 quarterback and bonafide first-overall pick before the college football season. But Georgia’s Carson Beck has a good shot at being the top-ranked quarterback prospect by the end of the seasons if he maintains his current trajectory.

Beck led the SEC in passing yards last season, totaling 3,941 yards with 24 touchdowns and only six interceptions. He was a main catalyst to Georgia’s success as the Bulldogs went 13-1 in 2023. Beck returned for his senior season despite having a draftable resume entering this offseason. Staying the extra year could wind up paying off, however, as Beck is in line to secure his place as a top-10 draft pick if he puts together another impressive season.

Reid could see Beck becoming next year’s “QB1,” hence his reasoning for the Giants trading up to take the Georgia signal-caller in this early mock draft:

“Beck is one of the most talented QBs in the country, as he finished the 2023 season with a 72.4% completion rate (fourth best in FBS) and an 86 QBR (fifth). He was actually QB4 on my Hot Board at the end of last season and trending toward top-50 pick status before announcing that he’d return for his senior season.”

Pro Football Focus also considers Beck to be the best quarterback in the country entering the 2024 season. If he winds up putting together big numbers in the SEC again in 2024, Beck could be the top prospect in the 2025 NFL Draft class, and ultimately could be the Giants’ primary target depending on how Daniel Jones plays this season.