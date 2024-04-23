Giants are believed to be targeting UNC star quarterback in trade up

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s well known that the New York Giants have thoroughly evaluated the quarterback class, focusing on prospects like Drake Maye from UNC and J.J. McCarthy from Michigan. Both quarterbacks are potential targets for the Giants if they decide to trade up in the draft.

According to Jordan Raanan of ESPN, the current speculation is that the Giants are particularly interested in acquiring Drake Maye.

Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Appeal of Drake Maye

Drake Maye’s playing style, which includes a gunslinger mentality and mobility, draws comparisons to superstar quarterback Josh Allen, who Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll previously coached. This past season, the 21-year-old Maye amassed 3,608 passing yards, threw 24 touchdowns and was intercepted nine times. Additionally, he rushed for 582 yards and scored nine touchdowns on the ground, demonstrating his dual-threat capability.

Strategic Moves in the Giants Can Make in the Draft

Moving up in the draft to select Maye would be a gamble for the Giants, as it would require them to trade significant draft capital to the New England Patriots, who hold the 3rd overall pick. The expected trade could involve a first-round pick in 2025 and additional assets from this year’s draft. However, securing a franchise quarterback like Maye aligns with the reason the Giants initially hired Daboll.

Nov 11, 2023; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; DUPLICATE***North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Drake Maye (10)***North Carolina Tar Heels defensive lineman Desmond Evans (10) looks to pass in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

With ongoing concerns about Daniel Jones’s injury history and contractual situation, it’s likely that the Giants will part ways with him after the 2024 season. This move would free up substantial salary cap space, facilitating a reset at the quarterback position and enabling more aggressive moves in free agency.

If the Giants can retain their second-round pick in this year’s draft, an ideal outcome would be acquiring Maye and a skilled receiver like Ricky Pearsall from Florida. Alternatively, they might contemplate using their second-rounder to trade for Brandon Aiyuk from San Francisco, who has been the subject of trade rumors recently, although no deal has been discussed or considered yet.