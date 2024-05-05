The Giants have something special at the wide receiver position

SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

When the New York Giants selected Malik Nabers out of LSU with the 6th overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, the dynamics of their offense shifted significantly.

Although many fans and analysts anticipated General Manager Joe Schoen to secure the team’s future quarterback, he chose not to risk the team’s immediate future on what would be considered the fourth-best quarterback in the draft.

Giants Opt for Elite Talent Over Quarterback in Draft

Instead, the Giants have secured a 20-year-old superstar prospect in Nabers, who is set to transform their offensive play for at least the next five years. Nabers’ college career at LSU was marked by his ability to produce downfield and his effectiveness in getting open in space, capturing nearly 40% of quarterback Jayden Daniels’s passing yards last season—a hallmark of a true WR1.

Nov 11, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators defensive end Kelby Collins (11) attempts to tackle LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Nabers’ Impact and Potential on the offense

Nabers brings impressive statistics to the Giants, having racked up 1,568 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, with a 69.5% reception rate and an average of 17.6 yards per catch. His versatility was on display as he spent 53.6% of his plays in the slot and 46% out wide, which will likely influence how the Giants plan to utilize him in their strategy.

Additionally, Nabers excelled after the catch, amassing 589 yards, averaging 6.6 yards per reception. This ability will undoubtedly be a valuable asset at the NFL level.

With 128 targets last season, Nabers only dropped five passes, maintaining a low drop rate of 5.3%. At just 20 years old and with a solid build of 6’0″, 200 pounds, his physical development is ongoing. Despite Marvin Harrison Jr. being drafted two spots ahead of him, Nabers was ranked the number one wide receiver in production score at the combine.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com compares Nabers to Justin Jefferson due to his explosive qualities and elite playmaking traits. He is known for his productivity at all three levels of the field and his ability to glide past defenders, reminiscent of Odell Beckham Jr. during his prime with the Giants. Nabers possesses a unique ability to turn a simple slant into a touchdown, which will be a key feature the Giants are eager to exploit to enhance an offense that has languished near the bottom of the league in recent years.

Malik Nabers 8 runs the ball as the LSU Tigers take on Texas A&M in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, November 25, 2023. Credit: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Having not had a true WR1 since the days of Odell Beckham Jr., the Giants believe that Nabers has the potential to reach or even surpass those heights, given his age and clean health record. An AFC executive even told Zierlein that Nabers combines the toughness of Ja’Marr Chase with the skill set of Justin Jefferson, promising a bright future for the Giants’ latest star in the passing game.