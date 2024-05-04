Where does the Giants’ receiving corps rank in the NFC East?

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ was among the worst in the NFL in 2023, but general manager Joe Schoen made it a priority to add talent to the receiving corps this offseason. The Giants selected LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers with the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft, injecting a game-changing playmaker into their offense.

But in the NFC East, wide receiver talent is aplenty. The Giants have added talent to their unit, but where does their receiving corps rank among the rest of their division?

The Dallas Cowboys still have the best wide receiver in the division

Jan 14, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) reacts after a play against the Green Bay Packers in the second half for the 2024 NFC wild card game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb stands out as the premiere receiving threat in the NFC East — and maybe even the entire NFC. Lamb alone gives the Cowboys arguably the strongest offense in the division. He totaled a league-high 135 receptions in 2023 along with 1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns.

But outside of Lamb, the Cowboys’ receiving corps is thinning out. Brandin Cooks is an effective No. 2 wide receiver, but not in the same vein of talent as other No. 2 wideouts in the NFC East. Jalen Tolbert as the Cowboys’ No. 3 wideout gives them a thin group despite Lamb’s excellence.

The Philadelphia Eagles’ 1-2 punch is elite

Jan 7, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) catches the ball as New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) pursues during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia Eagles have the best one-two punch in the division. A.J. Brown is a two-time second-team All-Pro and a three-time Pro Bowler, an elite talent who has topped 1,400 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons. Alongside him is DeVonta Smith, another incredible talent who has gone for over 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last two seasons.

The Eagles also added veteran wideout DeVante Parker, giving them a solid No. 3 option. The Eagles have the most star wide receiver talent in the division. It would be hard to argue that their receiving corps isn’t the best in the NFC East.

Do the Giants or Commanders have more receiving talent?

Oct 22, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) unable hang on to a first half pass as New York Giants cornerback Nick McCloud (44) defends at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders’ receiving corps is led by Terry McLaurin, a Pro Bowl talent who has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons. McLaurin is a true No. 1 receiver, but he isn’t joined by much talent around him. Jahan Dotson has failed to live up to expectations since being drafted in the first round in 2022. The depth behind these two starters for the Commanders is severely lacking as well.

The Giants have four capable wide receivers

Dec 25, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton (86) runs for a touchdown past Philadelphia Eagles safety Reed Blankenship (32) after a catch during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, the Giants have four solid receiving talents on their roster, giving them arguably the best depth at the position in the NFL. But Nabers has yet to play a snap in the NFL, so until he does, it’s difficult to project where this Giants offense will rank within the division and the conference.

Nabers will lead a receiving corps joined by Darius Slayton, Wan’Dale Robinson, and Jalin Hyatt. Slayton has gone for over 700 receiving yards in four of his five career seasons. Robinson is blossoming into a solid receiving weapon after going for 60 receptions and 525 yards last season. Hyatt is entering his second season aiming to develop into the high-end deep receiving threat he was expected to be coming out of college.

If Nabers develops into the perennial 1,000-yard receiver he’s expected to be, the Giants’ wide receiver group could quickly be among the top in the conference.