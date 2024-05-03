The Giants’ offense could be deadly after the catch in 2024

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants’ offense is aiming to be more explosive in 2024. One of the ways they can achieve that goal is to make more plays and create more yardage after the catch. The Giants have quietly built an offense capable of being deadly after the catch this offseason. Three playmakers stand out as dangerous YAC weapons entering the 2024 season.

Malik Nabers is deadly with the ball in his hands

Nov 11, 2023; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Florida Gators defensive end Kelby Collins (11) attempts to tackle LSU Tigers wide receiver Malik Nabers (8) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants’ first-round pick is a truly dynamic playmaker. Malik Nabers is not only an elite deep threat and excellent route runner, but he’s also a deadly weapon with the ball in his hands. He racked up 589 yards after the catch in 2023, averaging 6.6 yards after the catch per reception.

In 2023, Nabers forced 30 missed tackles and totaled 303 yards after contact, ranking in the top six among qualified FBS wide receivers, per PFF. He forced 0.31 missed tackles per reception in his career, ranking in the 99th percentile.

Offensive coordinator Mike Kafka will want to prioritize getting Nabers the ball in space. Expect to see the Giants scheme up plenty of opportunities for Nabers to create yards after the catch.

The Giants already have a great YAC weapon

Oct 2, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson (17) runs with the ball against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen (27) during the first quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Wan’Dale Robinson is entering his third career season, aiming to build off of what was a breakout 2023 campaign. Last season, Robinson set new career highs with 60 receptions for 525 yards. His ability to create yardage after the catch helped boost those numbers.

Robinson racked up 291 yards after the catch (55% of his yardage total) and forced 11 missed tackles. The 23-year-old is shifty in space and difficult to bring down, making him a weapon with the ball in his hands.

The Giants’ fifth-round pick could make a sneaky impact

Nov 18, 2023; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Purdue Boilermakers running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. (3) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants added a third playmaker in the draft in the fifth round, selecting Purdue RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. The converted wide receiver forced 46 missed tackles on just 114 carries in 2023, his first season as a running back. But his background as a wide receiver makes Tracy a dynamic and versatile playmaker out of the backfield.

According to PFF, Tracy forced a missed tackle on 40% of his attempts, which was the third-highest rate in the nation. If the Giants can find ways to utilize Tracy’s receiving skills out of the backfield and get him the ball in space, he could be a player who sparks the offense with broken tackles leading to yards after the catch.