Giants’ Tommy DeVito takes home 2nd Pepsi Rookie of the Week Award of the season

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to winning NFC Offensive Player of the Week, New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito was voted the Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week for his efforts in Week 14.

Giants: DeVito’s Work in the Air and on the Ground Helped Him Edge Out Fellow Rookies

The NFL announced DeVito’s win on the award’s official website yesterday:

DeVito beat out fellow rookies Brandon Aubrey (Dallas Cowboys), Ivan Pace (Minnesota Vikings), Will Levis (Tennessee Titans), Bijan Robinson (Atlanta Falcons) and Chase Brown (Cincinnati Bengals).

DeVito became the first starter in NFL history to complete 80 percent or more of his passes, rush for 70 or more yards, while committing no turnovers and taking no sacks as he led the Giants to their third consecutive victory in a 24-22 win over the Green Bay Packers as Michael Eisen of Giants.com noted.

His historical achievement helped him beat out the entire field in the NFC for top offensive honors and gave him the edge over Levis, who also put together a strong outing in an upset 28-27 win over the Miami Dolphins. Levis went 23-38 for 327 passing yards on the day.

Solid Showing From DeVito’s Fellow Nominees Not Enough to Win Over Voters

Aubrey went 4/4 on field goals and 3/3 on extra points as he scored 15 of Dallas’ 33 points in their 20-point win over the Seattle Seahawks, while Ivan Pace dominated with 13 tackles, seven of which were solo, along with a sack as the Vikings downed the Las Vegas Raiders by a score of 3-0.

Robinson dialed in 34 rushing yards on 10 carries and scored a rushing touchdown with 11:10 to go in the fourth quarter of the Falcons’ 29-25 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Brown rounded out the field with 25 rushing yards on eight carries in the Bengals’ 34-14 win over the Indianapolis Colts.

DeVito has grown tremendously since taking over as starter for the injured Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor and now owns two of the last four Rookie of the Week honors. Giants head coach Brian Daboll projected that DeVito would come into his own with time, and he’s done exactly that. He’ll look to keep up his strong play as the Giants have four games left in the 2023 season.