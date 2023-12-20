Giants’ Tommy DeVito makes free visit to NY pizzeria

Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this week, New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito’s visit to a local pizzeria was canceled after his agent, Sean Stellato, doubled the appearance fee after his quick rides to fame as the Giants’ starting quarterback.

However, the young quarterback appeared at Coniglio’s Old Fashioned in Morristown on Tuesday free of charge. Notably, Stellato was not present after the owner of the restaurant did not welcome him with DeVito. Also, DeVito is going to be using a different marketing representative going forward, according to The New York Post.

DeVito wanted to fix his relationship with the restaurant himself

It is unclear if the replacement has any correlation with the initially canceled visit, though it might have played a role in his decision. DeVito himself chose to fix things with the restaurant after the cancellation, which he said was “really important” to him.

“There was a lot going at that time — and a lot of people doing different things as part of my team,” said DeVito via The New York Post. “Some things slipped through the cracks and as soon as I was made aware of it — which was Monday, when it hit my phone — that’s when I was like, ‘We need to go in there, meet him face to face, set things right, eat the awesome pizza and have fun.”

Coniglio praised DeVito for appearing

Nino Coniglio, owner of the restaurant, had some positive words to share about DeVito after making the unexpected appearance.

“Tommy is a stand-up guy,” said Coniglio via The New York Post. “He apologized, and this will be a great thing for charity. Amends were made with him. I support Tommy.”

The cancellation was initially a bad look for DeVito, whose Italian persona and solid on-field performance made him a revelation in what has been a dark Giants season. However, his willingness to repair a relationship with a local business erases that bad look in a flash.

DeVito, who is 3-2 as a starter this season, will be up for a big test on the national stage, as he and the Giants will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in a Christmas Day showdown as they look to secure a win against a division rival.

