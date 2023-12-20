Giants expected to get reinforcements for Week 16 rivalry matchup

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants will welcome back offensive lineman Evan Neal and wide receiver Parris Campbell to a replenished depth chart for Week 16 after both sat out of their most recent 24-6 loss to the New Orleans Saints.

Giants.com released the team’s updated depth chart for their Monday Night Football matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Wednesday.

Neal Set to Rejoin Giants Offensive Line on the Upswing

Neal has been out for the last five games with an ankle injury. The Giants have seen improvements in their offensive line as they’ve gone 3-2 in that time frame but still allowed starting quarterback Tommy DeVito to get sacked 27 times in the process.

The last time Neal was seen on the field, he played in 79 percent of his available snaps in the Giants’ 30-6 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Nov. 5. The 6-7, 350-pound OT owns a 39.8 Pro Football Focus player grade and has had his name swirl in recent trade rumors as his 2023 campaign has been a letdown for the most part. Nevertheless, he’ll have the opportunity to end the season off strong with four games remaining.

Can Parris Campbell Carve Out a Spot at Receiver After Being Benched For Poor Outings?

Campbell has been another featured rotational piece that has had his name circulate in trade talks for the Giants. He missed Week 14 due to a knee injury and was a DNP against the Saints, but will return for New York against Philadelphia.

Campbell has not made the splash he was expected to thus far for the Giants. He has failed to bring down more than one reception in either of his last two games, prompting his benching. He’ll look to put those poor performances past him and offer depth to a receiving unit that recently welcomed back TE Darren Waller and has found success with Wan’Dale Robinson and Jaylin Hyatt in recent weeks.

There are no new additions to the IR while the rest of the offense and defense are set to take the field as is. The Giants are 5-9 and officially eliminated from playoff contention as they look to secure a top-five pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.